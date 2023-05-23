Purple Heart Homes Builds Tiny Home Onsite at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Veteran in Honor of a Gold Star Family
EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes, a non-profit organization that provides housing solutions for disabled and aging veterans, is building a tiny home onsite at the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the week and weekend of the Coca Cola 600. The initiative is part of their efforts to provide affordable housing to veterans in need, especially those facing challenges such as disabilities, aging, and homelessness.
Through the Patriot Military Family Foundation, Purple Heart Homes was connected with the Masear Family, a Gold Star Family. With a sense of duty and responsibility, Jake Carroll joined the Army in January of 2009. While in Basic Training in Ft. Benning, GA, he was selected to attend Airborne School and was also placed in the top 30 of his class. Upon completion of his training, he was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Ft. Campbell, KY. There he became a member of Bravo Company (The Renegades), 2nd Battalion 502 Infantry Regiment. Due to his expert marksmanship, Jake was assigned as the assistant gunner to Jacob Carver, also a 20 year old from Kansas City, Missouri. Although they were the youngest machine gun team, they were considered the best and received special recognition while training in Ft. Polk, LA. In June 2010, Jake’s unit was deployed to Afghanistan. During a mission on November 13, 2010, both Jake and Jacob Carver lost their lives while providing security for their unit. Both showed great courage and strength as they gave their lives while protecting our rights and freedoms.
In honor of Jake’s life and dedication to service, Bill and Cole Masear raised funds through their nonprofit called Run the Jake 5K, for the Charlotte Motor Speedway tiny home build. The veteran who receives the tiny home will be able to live comfortably and independently, with the necessary support and resources, thanks to the Masear Family and their honorable remembrance of Jake’s life.
The tiny home will be fully equipped with modern amenities, including a kitchen, bathroom, living room, and bedroom, all built to maximize space and efficiency. The home will provide a safe and comfortable environment for the veteran, allowing them to live with dignity and respect.
FOX Sports and Truist Bank will be volunteering on Wednesday and Thursday, alongside Purple Heart Homes, to build the tiny home. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, a limited number of volunteer spots will be available to the general public for the tiny home build.
"Providing affordable and accessible housing to our nation's heroes is a top priority for us," said John Gallina, CEO and CoFounder of Purple Heart Homes. "We're grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with FOX Sports, Truist, PMFF, and community volunteers to build this tiny home onsite at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. It's an honor to donate this home to a veteran in need on behalf of a Gold Star Family during Memorial Day weekend.”
To learn more about the tiny home build taking place at Charlotte Motor Speedway, visit PHHUSA.org. Sign ups are open to the general public for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It’s first come, first serve until spots are filled.
For media inquiries, please contact Layn Tallent, Purple Heart Homes Marketing Director, at ltallent@phhusa.org.
ABOUT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY:
Charlotte Motor Speedway sets the standard in motorsports entertainment for fans of all ages as the only race vacation destination where fans can immerse themselves in the heart of NASCAR country. Visitors can attend one-of-a-kind race spectacles like the Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400; take behind-the-scenes speedway and team shop tours; explore the NASCAR Hall of Fame and drive a 700-horsepower stock car. Charlotte Motor Speedway puts FANS FIRST with a never-ending commitment to enhance the guest experience with unmatched value through affordable tickets, unparalleled pre-race entertainment and more opportunities for fans to see their favorite drivers.
ABOUT BRONZE STAR HOMES:
Bronze Star Homes is a disabled veteran owned construction management firm that specializes in empowering disabled veterans through job opportunities in housing manufacturing. We are dedicated to creating affordable, quality, and energy efficient housing. With unwavering commitment and compassion, through strategic partnerships, Bronze Star Homes goal is to end veteran homelessness, support rapid rehousing due to natural disasters and housing insecurity due to affordability.
ABOUT RUN THE JAKE 5K:
Run The Jake 5K is an annual nonprofit fundraiser that was started in 2017 by Bill and Cole Masear. The fundraiser honors the life of Jacob “Jake” Carroll, a U.S. Army Specialist that lost his life while serving in Afghanistan on November 13, 2010. Jake showed great courage and strength as he gave his lives while protecting our rights and freedoms. His memory now lives on through Run The Jake 5K, and his legacy is honored by the organization’s impact through the Patriot Military Family Foundation.
ABOUT PATRIOT MILITARY FAMILY FOUNDATION:
The Patriot Military Family Foundation’s mission is to demonstrably enable our Armed Forces Family members in order to facilitate a quality of life commensurate with all Americans for whom these heroes and family members sacrificed their blood, sweat, tears and in many cases “gave their all!” PMFF provides our military members and their families with the dignity and respect owed them by our Nation for their commitment and selfless service in preserving our freedoms and help support their financial, physical, and emotional needs. Over the past 17 years, PMFF has provided services to veterans and their families in a variety of programs, including Veteran Health, Veteran Support, Military Family Support, Service Member and Dependent Scholarships, Homes for Veterans and Service Dogs for Disabled Veterans.
ABOUT PURPLE HEART HOMES:
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras.
