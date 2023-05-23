Turnkey Labs Underscores Commitments to Diversity and Inclusion, Environmental Sustainability, and Work-Life Balance

Turnkey Labs logo Turnkey Labs diversity and inclusivity by location

TurnKey Labs underscores its commitment to equality, employee well-being and environmental sustainability by publicly sharing ongoing initiatives.

We understand that businesses are constantly facing new challenges, and they need to be able to adapt quickly to stay competitive in today's ever-evolving business landscape.” — Sterling Lanier, the CEO of Turnkey Labs

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, TurnKey Labs, a leading provider of unique offshoring solutions, underscores its commitment to equality, employee well-being and environmental sustainability by publicly sharing ongoing initiatives that promote inclusivity and respect for all backgrounds, cultures, lifestyles and protects the environment.

TurnKey Labs announces featured commitments related to diversity and inclusion, environmental sustainability, and work-life balance, along with the best practices of their ongoing initiatives, in hopes they will be inspirational and adopted by tech startups.

With years of experience in Yourshoring (a unique model for offshoring, Turnkey Labs has distinguished itself as a trustworthy and reliable partner for businesses looking for offshore software development services.

Nearly 20 ongoing initiatives have been identified as a part of this public release in 5 Featured Commitment Areas:

- Diversity and Inclusion

- Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

- Career Growth

- Environmental Sustainability

- Work-life Balance

“We want our employees to feel valued at every stage of their careers," said Kateryna Kurochka, Head of HR and Operations. Some highlights of these primary focus areas are:

1) Providing unique offshoring solutions requires a diverse workforce that spans the globe and hiring practices that emphasize diversity and inclusivity. Turnkey Labs recruits the top development talent from around the globe and assists clients with the cultural integration of these developers, fusing them into a high-performing team. By developing inclusive work environments, TurnKey Labs provides teams that drive innovation and growth.

2) Ukraine was TurnKey Labs’ initial offshoring hub, which has allowed the startup to grow into a leading provider of unique offshoring solutions. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has affected many people, including a high percentage of TurnKey Labs’ team. Through CSR commitments, they are focused on contributing not only to the well-being of their Ukrainian team but also to the larger community to help build a better future for all. It took some time and effort, but TurnKey Labs managed to get all employees and their families to safer places. They provided financial aid to help alleviate financial stress and provide a sense of security for affected employees and their families. To help other Ukrainians, TurnKey Labs works closely with the STAND with Ukraine organization.

3) The tech industry has the highest employee turnover rate of any sector at 13.2%. With a laser focus on retention, TurnKey Labs have built a stable and loyal workforce, which allows top senior software developers to grow along with the company, and powers its company culture and productivity. Their Remote Retention Index Program – a proprietary retention tracking framework, is the backbone of this commitment.

4) TurnKey Labs is highly committed to protecting the environment through green initiatives such as recycling programs, energy efficiency measures and responsible sourcing of materials.

5) Finally, TurnKey Labs is focused on creating a healthy work-life balance for its employees by providing flexible hours, a well-being club, generous vacation time policies and other benefits designed to support mental health and overall wel-lbeing.

Detailed descriptions of these best practices are available at https://turnkey-labs.com/tech-trends/turnkey-featured-commitments/.

About TurnKey Labs:

TurnKey Labs is a leading offshoring provider with years of experience in delivering high-quality offshoring solutions to clients worldwide. TurnKey Labs has a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

