Atlas Systems Marks 20th Year with Insights-Driven Webinar Series

Will Focus on Timely Issues Around Compliance, Security, AI, and Health Insurance Provider Data

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Systems – specialists in digital transformation and advanced AI and cloud services – is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a series of insight-rich webinars on key topics for IT and compliance professionals in a variety of industries, from financial services to health insurance. Topics will include:

• Innovative approaches to IT systems and AIOps

• Optimizing the timeliness and reliability of health insurance provider data

• Managing risk and compliance in working with third-party vendors (Third Party Risk Management)

The first webinar, scheduled for July 19 at 2 pm Eastern, will feature a panel discussion on “Optimizing Health Insurance Provider Directories: Driving Better Member Experiences and NSA Compliance with Accurate Provider Data.” At a time when consumers increasingly turn to online directories to find doctors and other health professionals, the timeliness and reliability of provider directory data has become crucial. And with the No Surprises Act (NSA), adopted as US Federal law in 2022, updating insurance plan directories quarterly has become mandatory.

Our expert panel will discuss:

• How health plans and medical professionals alike are coping with growing demands for accurate provider directory data

• How health plans can optimize member and provider experiences through a proactive approach to data updates

• Ways to assure NSA compliance with maximum efficiency

About Atlas Systems

With offices in the US and India, Atlas Systems is a trusted partner helping companies on their digital transformation journeys – expanding their capabilities and delivering added value. Leveraging innovative technologies, such as AI and Cloud, Atlas works closely with clients to provide technology solutions that seamlessly enhance in-house teams and systems.

Atlas’s offerings include:

• IT services & software development – collaborating extensively with in-house teams and bringing the benefits of AI and other innovations

• PRIME – the premiere service for verifying health insurance provider directory data

• ComplyScore® – an AI-driven approach to third-party risk management (TPRM)

To learn more, go to www.atlassystems.com.

