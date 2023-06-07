Infinity Massage Chairs Celebrates Collaboration with Mattress Firm at San Diego State Fair

The New Infinity Mosaic will be showcased at the San Diego State Fair

Mattress Firm unveils the New Infinity Mosaic 4D Massage Chair

SEABROOK, NH, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Massage Chairs, a leading provider of high-quality premium massage chairs, is delighted to announce its continued partnership with Mattress Firm for the unveiling of the highly anticipated Mosaic 4D Massage Chair at the San Diego State Fair. This collaborative effort between two industry leaders promises to redefine the boundaries of comfort, relaxation and sleep innovation.

The Infinity Mosaic 4D, showcased at the San Diego State Fair, will offer visitors an extraordinary immersive massage experience. Its key features include state-of-the-art 4D Massage Technology, Dual Reflexology Foot Rollers, Kneading Calf Rollers, two levels of Weightless Zero Gravity Recline, and Premium Bluetooth® Speakers that combine for a complete full-body massage experience. With your choice of 16 masterfully Choreographed Automatic Programs, selecting the right one couldn’t be easier with its Touch Screen Tablet Controller at your fingertips.

“We are thrilled to join forces again with Mattress Firm to launch the Infinity Mosaic 4D, said Michael Milone, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Infinity Massage Chairs, “The collaboration allows us to showcase the transformative power of combining the perfect sleep environment with the ultimate massage experience. Together, we are creating a one-of-a-kind journey that will captivate fairgoers and revolutionize the way they perceive comfort and relaxation at home.”

The Infinity Mosaic 4D will be available to try at the San Diego State Fair June 7 – July 4, 2023. Fair attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in luxurious massages that target specific areas of the body, relieve tension, and promote overall well-being.

“We’re excited to continue partnering with Infinity Massage Chairs to bring the Best Massage Chairs in the World to our fair consumers. We listened to the direct feedback from our customer base to inspire the Mosaic massage chair, which is the perfect blend of the features that were most important to them, all in one chair.” - Joe Sabino, Vice President Mattress Firm.

Founded in 2009 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Infinity Massage Chairs is a premium massage and wellness chair producer that delivers innovative solutions to promote wellness for all lifestyles with durable, customizable, and user-friendly massage products. The company designs, manufacturers and markets premium massage chairs and is the number one premium massage chair seller in the United States.