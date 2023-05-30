EL AL Israel Airlines first carrier in the Middle East to use the CEFA AMS pilot debriefing and training tool

Contract signature between CEFA Aviation and EL AL EL AL is the first airline in the Middle East to adopt CEFA AMS

EL AL is adopting CEFA AMS, a visualization software to improve flight safety and enhance pilots’ skills through animated flight replays

CEFA AMS has not only met but exceeded our expectations regarding safety and efficiency. We are thrilled to begin implementation over 500 pilots across our fleet of aircrafts.” — Capt. Udi Yalon, Chief Pilot, Director of Flight Operations, EL AL

BEN-GURION AIRPORT, ISRAEL, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, after a short visit to Israel, CEFA Aviation, a leading software development company specializing in aviation technology, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a major contract by EL AL, the Israeli airline, to provide CEFA AMS (Aviation Mobile Services) for pilots debriefing and training.

EL AL is the first airline in the Middle East to adopt CEFA AMS, a visualization software designed for commercial aviation to improve flight safety and enhance pilots’ skills through animated flight replays, viewable after landing.

CEFA AMS is a unique EFB tool that uses actual data from the flight data recorder to generate a realistic 3D animation of the flight. The resulting application is a powerful line operations tool that can be viewed on the pilot's tablet after landing. With CEFA AMS, pilots can rapidly and securely access flight data, gaining valuable insights for debriefing, self-learning, continuous self-improvement, and accurate reporting.

“Safety and data security are paramount in every aspect of our operations, and therefore, we have performed a comprehensive assessment of the application to ensure it met our rigorous standards,” said Capt. Udi Yalon, Chief Pilot, Director of Flight Operations, EL AL. “CEFA AMS has not only met but exceeded our expectations regarding safety and efficiency. We are thrilled to begin implementation over 500 pilots across our fleet of aircraft.”

“We are honored to have been awarded this contract and to have the opportunity to work with EL AL to enhance pilot debriefing and training,” said Dominique Mineo, CEO and founder, CEFA Aviation. “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop an application that uses real-world flight recorder data to equip pilots with a virtual flight replay, enhancing their situational awareness through animated playback of any part of the flight. This tool simplifies the understanding of processes and can be utilized for debriefing, self-improvement, or extracting data for reporting.”

Mineo said, “Aviation authorities are aiming to enforce Evidence-Based Training (EBT), and we are excited about the advantages CEFA AMS will offer to airlines globally and in the Middle East.”

This contract award is a significant milestone for CEFA Aviation, and the company looks forward to continuing to work with leading airlines and regulatory bodies to enhance safety in the aviation industry.

About CEFA Aviation

CEFA Aviation, a privately-owned French company, offers cutting-edge flight data animation solutions for enhancing commercial airline flight safety and pilot training, bolstered by 22 years of experience. The company’s engineering and aviation experts have designed innovative solutions that simulate intricate and precise flights by utilizing data retrieved from aircraft flight recorders.

Over 100 major and regional airlines, cargo operators, and investigative authorities on five continents use the company's core application, CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS), for pilot training and safety analysis. Translating flight data into precise visualization requires an in-depth understanding of aircraft systems and software engineering complexity. CEFA Aviation has pioneered easy-to-use flight data animation since Dominique Mineo founded the company in 2000. Its long-lasting success results from a passion for aviation and innovation, listening to clients, and delivering gold-standard support. CEFA Aviation is headquartered in Colmar, France.

At the Dubai Airshow 2017, CEFA Aviation unveiled a breakthrough visualization tool to enhance further and personalize pilot training: CEFA Aviation Mobile Services (AMS).

CEFA is a registered trademark of CEFA Aviation SAS | All rights reserved worldwide. © 2023 CEFA Aviation SAS.

About EL AL Israel Airlines

EL AL was founded in November 1948 as Israel’s national airline and operated its first scheduled flight in 1949. In June 1950, EL AL began service between Tel Aviv and New York. Today EL AL serves 52 international destinations in 33 countries. EL AL provides service from the US on its fleet of 787 Dreamliner aircraft. With up to 44 weekly nonstop flights from JFK, Newark, Boston, Miami, and Los Angeles, EL AL offers more nonstop service to Tel Aviv from more U.S. gateway cities than any other carrier.