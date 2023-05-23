Entrex Carbon Market May 22nd update -provided on-line
Entrex Carbon Market announced today a narrated update has been provided on the company’s initiatives and challenges for the quarter.
RGLG (OTCMKTS:RGLG)
We believe our employees, investors, partners and potential partners can gain a comprehensive understanding on our initiatives, challenges and current focus.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market announced today a narrated update has been provided on the company’s initiatives and challenges for the quarter.
— Stephen H. Watkins
“We believe our employees, investors, partners and potential partners can gain a comprehensive understanding on our initiatives, challenges and current focus” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Carbon Market.
A link to the narrated presentation is available from EntrexCarbonMarket News.
(https://entrexcarbonmarket.com/news-media/news-releases/)
Or a PDF of the Presentation is available:
https://blockchain.entrexcarbonmarket.com/EntrexNewsFAQs.NSF/0/2802748B1F0D6137852589B8003DA67A/$File/2023-05-22%20-%20Entrex%20Intro.pdf?Open
Click the first page to the narrated presentation.
About the Entrex Carbon Market:
Entrex Carbon Market offers a leading marketplace to find, research, track, manage and trade institutional voluntary carbon offset securities. Entrex offers institutional buyers access to quantified and qualified carbon offsets to help corporate buyers manage their carbon footprint. Through our patent pending “CO/SETT” security companies can move carbon offset annual expense to a tradable annual carbon offset dividend asset – neutralizing their profit and loss statement while neutralizing their carbon footprint. www.entrexcarbonmarket.com
For further information: Stephen H. Watkins, CEO, Entrex Carbon Market, (561) 465-7580
Stephen Watkins
Entrex Holding Company
+1 954-856-6659
email us here
Entrex Carbon Market Introduction