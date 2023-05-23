Rolex President Day-Date Watches and Diamond Jewelry Available With John Moran Auctioneers
Rolex President Day-Date Watches and Diamond Jewelry Available With John Moran AuctioneersNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In John Moran Auctioneers’ second sale of 2023, over 275 lots of fine jewelry and timepieces will cross the auction block. Leading the catalog is a selection of Rolex wristwatches, including a platinum President Day-Date II, a yellow gold GMT-Master II, and a white gold Daytona Cosmograph. Other key lots in the sale range from an Art Deco diamond ring and a John Hardy shell bracelet to Tiffany & Co. stud earrings and a gem-set dagger. Live bidding will begin on May 24, 2023 with online bidding options available through Bidsquare.
Among the top lots in this sale is a 14-karat white gold and diamond ring (lot #10; estimate: USD 150,000 – $200,000). It centers a round, brilliant-cut diamond weighing 16.52 carats. The accompanying GIA report states that the gem has M color and VS1 clarity. The diamond will be sold unmounted from the setting.
Also available is an Art Deco diamond ring with a square, emerald-cut diamond in a platinum setting (lot #12; estimate: $15,000 – $20,000). The center stone is flanked by 24 round, full-cut diamonds.
Collectors of luxury timepieces can consider a Rolex President Day-Date II platinum wristwatch (lot #65; estimate: $30,000 – $40,000). The auction house notes that this ref. 218206 watch remains in very good condition. Rolex introduced the Day-Date watch in 1956. It was the first wristwatch to display both the date of the month and day of the week on the dial, and it was exclusively offered in a standard 36mm case until 2008. At that time, Rolex introduced the Day-Date II model with a larger case and more prominent appearance. The available President Day-Date II features a “Black Out” dial, Arabic numerals, and baton hands.
Another notable Rolex watch in the auction is a GMT-Master II gold wristwatch with a circular black dial and green arrow hand for a second time zone (lot #58; estimate: $20,000 – $30,000).
Other Rolex watches in the sale include a Daytona Cosmograph white gold wristwatch (lot #67; estimate: $20,000 – $30,000) and a DeepSea stainless steel wristwatch with a black dial and ring lock system (lot #69; estimate: $18,000 – $24,000). Wristwatches from Cartier, Boucheron, Corum, and Baume & Mercier are on offer as well.
Additional lots of interest include:
- A 20th-century gem-set dagger made with yellow gold, steel, emeralds, diamonds, and rubies (lot #75; estimate: $12,000 – $18,000)
- A John Hardy Cinta Collection gem-set shell bracelet (lot #23; estimate: $8,000 – $12,000)
- A diamond line necklace made with 14-karat white gold and 140 round, full-cut diamonds (lot #14; estimate: $6,000 – $8,000)
- A pair of Tiffany & Co. diamond stud earrings (lot #13; estimate: $5,000 – $7,000)
- A Cartier Juste un Clou diamond and rose gold necklace (lot #93; estimate: $4,000 – $6,000)
From humble beginnings 50 years ago, John Moran Auctioneers of Monrovia, CA has grown into a trusted, full-service auction house with international reach. The company’s experienced team of friendly, knowledgeable specialists can offer you or your clients the highest level of service, whether you are seeking a free auction valuation, a formal appraisal, or a customized estate liquidation plan. John Moran founded his company on the idea that people should always come first. This policy starts with hiring, training and retaining the best, most experienced team members and is integral in the way the auction house serves its clients.
This Fine Jewelry & Timepieces sale will begin at 1:00 PM EDT on May 24, 2023. To view the complete catalog and register to bid online, visit Bidsquare.
