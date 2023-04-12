Johann Sebastian Bach Handwritten Church Cantata Manuscript
Samuel Barber Autograph Musical Quotation Signed
George Washington Letter Signed on Benedict Arnold's Corps
RR Auction
RR Auction Presents Important Musical Manuscript by Bach, Signed Zelensky Portrait, and More in April Sale
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RR Auction’s April Fine Autographs and Artifacts sale includes over 900 lots of fine art, books and manuscripts, collectibles, and more. The event will take place on April 12, 2023 starting at 6:00 PM EDT. Online bidding options are available through Bidsquare.
Leading this sale is a handwritten church cantata manuscript from Johann Sebastian Bach (lot #514; estimate: USD 400,000 – $500,000). This fragment belongs to the Ich habe meine Zuversicht (BWV 188) vocal composition and dates back to circa 1728. The fragment displays 11 ½ bars from the conclusion of the fourth movement, scored for alto vocals with cello and organ obbligato. The auction house notes that this fragment of the BWV 188 score may have been among the documents auctioned by the great composer’s son in 1774. It was eventually passed to Nora Kluge (née von Hase) of Lübeck in the early 1900s and then to various North American collections. It comes to auction inlaid in a larger sheet. The fragment is overall in good condition with some ink acidification and corrosion on the top half. https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/rr-auction/johann-sebastian-bach-handwritten-church-cantata-manuscript-4861020
Another notable document in the sale is a signed letter from Ludwig van Beethoven to Franz Christian Kirschhoffer (lot #515; estimate: $80,000 – $100,000). The letter invites Kirschhoffer to Beethoven’s home for lunch and notes some business affairs. The recipient was involved in the shipment and delivery of Beethoven’s Missa solemnis in D major, Op. 123, considered a masterpiece. This fragment has been professionally repaired and restored, according to the auction house. https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/rr-auction/samuel-barber-autograph-musical-quotation-signed-4861021
A notable fine art lot in this event is a portrait of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky by Oleg Jones, an American artist (lot #115; estimate: $100,000 – $200,000). Zelensky appears in profile in front of the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag and the Ukrainian national coat of arms. The work is signed by both the artist and Zelensky and includes the inscription “Glory to Ukraine.” It will be sold with four images of Zelensky signing the painting in his office. Sold to benefit the Dmytro Kasyanenko International Charitable Foundation via The Power of a Dream Foundation, proceeds from this lot will be used to purchase medical equipment and medicine for Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/rr-auction/volodymyr-zelenskyy-signed-original-painting-by-oleg-jones-4860626
Headquartered in Boston, RR Auction is a globally recognized and trusted source for rare documents, manuscripts, autographs, and historic artifacts. Internationally known and frequently featured in all media outlets, RR Auction prides itself on selling historic material, thoroughly examined by in-house experts and third-party authenticators, to ensure the highest standards of authenticity. With more than 40 years of auction experience, RR Auction continues to grow and expand into new categories, achieving record prices for clients around the world.
The Fine Autographs and Artifacts sale will begin on April 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT. Visit Bidsquare to find more information, browse the complete catalog, and register to bid.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.