Assorted Artist Proofs, Fine Lithographs, and Rare Sculptures Available at Art Showcase

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This April, Art Showcase of Las Vegas, NV will present over 850 lots of fine art, including mixed media, paintings, prints, multiples, and more. The live event will begin at 2:45pm EDT on April 21, 2023. Online bidding will be available through Bidsquare.

Leading the sale is an original sculpture head by Jean-Michel Basquiat (lot #5364; estimate: USD 350,000 – $360,000). Titled Sam II, this work was created in 1985. It is comprised of acrylic and ink on a wig mannequin that bears large stereo headphones. This piece stands 12 inches high and ten inches wide. Basquiat created the sculpture for professional wrestling manager Jimmy Hart (nicknamed “The Mouth of the South”). According to the auction house, Basquiat had dinner with Hart, Andy Warhol, and Andy Kauffman in March of 1985, one week before WrestleMania 1. Basquiat gifted this sculpture to Hart as a token of admiration.
The catalog also offers several original paintings and prints by German American artist Peter Max. This includes an original acrylic on canvas painting titled Without Borders (lot #5076; estimate: $75,000 – $80,000). Signed by the artist, this piece is custom framed and includes documentation. It depicts a boat heading down a river, illuminated by the setting sun.
Also available from Peter Max is an original acrylic painting showing a pink-hued angel figure with a halo and flowered wings (lot #5176; estimate: $65,000 – $75,000).
This Fine Art Auction presents 15 original works by Dutch American painter William Verdult, who referred to himself as “the Dutch Master.” These signed works depict subjects such as kings and queens, religious icons, and Native Americans. Among them is a signed painting from Verdult’s King and Queen series (lot #5451; estimate: $55,000 – $60,000). Composed of oil on board with raised jewel decorations, this painting is titled King William. The titular monarch gazes past the viewer and holds an orb and scepter.
Art Showcase will also offer a selection of bronze sculptures after the works of Marc Chagall, Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, and Frederic Remington. Bidders will find original lithographs by Joan Miró, Peter Alexander, and Eyvind Earle.

Additional lots of interest in this sale include:

- An original etching hand-signed and numbered by Pablo Picasso (lot #5077; estimate: $28,000 – $29,000)
- A gouache on paper piece depicting a woman’s face and hat from the Erté studio (lot #5553; estimate: $15,000 – $30,000)
- A landscape on board painting by Michael Schofield showing a snowy forest scene (lot #5728; estimate: $14,000 – $16,000)
- An original oil on canvas abstract oil painting by Jorn Fox (lot #5025; estimate: $14,000 – $15,000)
- An original oil on canvas painting by Polish American artist Jacek Hagel (lot #5454; estimate: $10,000 – $12,000)
Art Showcase is a wholesale fine art retailer that has been in business for over 20 years. The auction house supplies galleries, other art venues, and auctions. With locations in Las Vegas and San Diego, Art Showcase offers quality fine art oil paintings, sculptures, and limited editions/multiples.

The latest Fine Art Auction will begin live on April 21, 2023 at 2:45pm EDT. To view the complete catalog and register to place a bid, visit Bidsquare.

