Without Borders Peter Max Original Acrylic on canvas
Peter Max original acrylic on canvas
King William by William Verdult Original oil on board with jewels King and Queen Series
Art Showcase
Assorted Artist Proofs, Fine Lithographs, and Rare Sculptures Available at Art Showcase
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This April, Art Showcase of Las Vegas, NV will present over 850 lots of fine art, including mixed media, paintings, prints, multiples, and more. The live event will begin at 2:45pm EDT on April 21, 2023. Online bidding will be available through Bidsquare.
Leading the sale is an original sculpture head by Jean-Michel Basquiat (lot #5364; estimate: USD 350,000 – $360,000). Titled Sam II, this work was created in 1985. It is comprised of acrylic and ink on a wig mannequin that bears large stereo headphones. This piece stands 12 inches high and ten inches wide. Basquiat created the sculpture for professional wrestling manager Jimmy Hart (nicknamed “The Mouth of the South”). According to the auction house, Basquiat had dinner with Hart, Andy Warhol, and Andy Kauffman in March of 1985, one week before WrestleMania 1. Basquiat gifted this sculpture to Hart as a token of admiration. https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/art-showcase/jean-michel-basquiat-original-sculpture-head-4887039
Art Showcase will also offer a selection of bronze sculptures after the works of Marc Chagall, Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, and Frederic Remington. Bidders will find original lithographs by Joan Miró, Peter Alexander, and Eyvind Earle.
Art Showcase is a wholesale fine art retailer that has been in business for over 20 years. The auction house supplies galleries, other art venues, and auctions. With locations in Las Vegas and San Diego, Art Showcase offers quality fine art oil paintings, sculptures, and limited editions/multiples.
The latest Fine Art Auction will begin live on April 21, 2023 at 2:45pm EDT. To view the complete catalog and register to place a bid, visit Bidsquare.
