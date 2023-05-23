Sticky Brand Earns Top Honors as the Best Sticker and Label Company in Vermont, Winning 2023 Best of Business Award
Sticky Brand Earns Top Honors as the Best Sticker and Label Company in Vermont, Winning 2023 Best of Business AwardBURLINGTON, VT, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sticky Brand, one of America's fastest-growing custom sticker companies, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the winner of the prestigious 2023 Best of Business Award (BOB Awards) for the best Sticker and Label company in Vermont. This esteemed accolade showcases Sticky Brand's commitment to excellence and its unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality products and outstanding service to its customers.
The BOB Awards, presented by VermontBiz, celebrates exceptional businesses across more than 100 business-to-business categories. With its 50-year legacy of fostering strong relationships within Vermont's business community, VermontBiz serves as a trusted authority in identifying the top companies that offer outstanding products and services for businesses.
Sticky Brand's recognition as the leading Sticker and Label company in Vermont demonstrates its commitment to providing superior customer service, meticulous attention to detail, and a willingness to go above and beyond for its clients.
"We are extremely proud to be recognized by VermontBiz as the best Sticker and Label company in Vermont," said Michael Rist, CEO of Sticky Brand. "This award is a true testament to the hard work of everyone at Sticky Brand, each of whom is committed to ensuring that we remain the best in the business by continually delivering on our promise of providing excellent service to our customers, every time."
Sticky Brand, headquartered in Burlington, Vermont, has experienced remarkable growth as a leading provider of custom stickers. The company's mission is to offer high-quality, affordable custom stickers through an easy-to-use online ordering system, ensuring 100% customer satisfaction. Sticky Brand serves a diverse clientele, ranging from local Vermont businesses like Cabot, Ben & Jerry's, and Zero Gravity, to national brands including NBA, YouTube, and Spotify.
As a Vermont-based company, Sticky Brand is deeply rooted in the local community and is honored to be included among the top businesses in the state. The company maintains strong partnerships with esteemed organizations such as the University of Vermont Medical Center, Vermont Mountain Bike Association, Hunger Free Vermont, Fletcher Free Library, Outright Vermont, VT Digger, The Vermont Lake Monsters, and Vermont Green Football Club.
Sticky Brand is not only committed to providing exceptional products and services but also to minimizing its impact on the environment. The company uses eco-friendly inks, and recyclable packaging and has moved into a high-tech green facility powered by 100% carbon-free and more than 78% renewable energy.
The recognition of Sticky Brand as the Best Sticker and Label company in Vermont is a testament to its dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The team at Sticky Brand is grateful to its customers and supporters who voted for them in the BOB Awards. They look forward to continuing to serve the community and providing top-notch products and services for businesses in Vermont and beyond.
About Sticky Brand:
Sticky Brand is a leading provider of custom stickers and labels based in Burlington, Vermont. With a mission to offer high-quality, affordable custom stickers, Sticky Brand serves a diverse range of clients, from local Vermont businesses to national brands. Committed to environmental sustainability, Sticky Brand operates from a high-tech green facility and actively supports various community organizations. For more information, visit https://thestickybrand.com/
