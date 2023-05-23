Association of Indian Universities (AIU), India, Signs MOU with EDIFY ONLINE (USA)
The MoU aims at facilitating the implementation of ‘Internationalization of Higher Education’ initiative of India’s NEP 2020 Policy.
Existing Indian faculty can be teamed with international academic talents so that the Indian faculty can shadow them as they interact with students and deliver courses over the term.”NEW DELHI, DELHI UNION TERRITORY, INDIA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, India, and Edify Online Corp (“EdifyOnline”), a higher education technology company, based in Birmingham, USA, signed a multi-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) putting the most ambitious plan into action to improve academic interactions between Indian faculty and international academic talents - the core essence of NEP 2020 policy to put the TEACHERS and STUDENTS at the center of higher education reforms.
The Secretary General of AIU, Dr. Pankaj (Mrs.) Mittal, said “The purpose of this MoU is to establish a good-faith foundation between AIU, AIU member universities, and EdifyOnline that is transparent, sustainable, scalable, and consistent across all AIU members.” Dr. Mittal further added “availability of a pool of highly skilled faculty able to teach online using the latest digital tools for online learning would especially benefit smaller institutions, and the socio-economic benefits of keeping employment within those regions would pay off manyfold.”
The chairman of EdifyOnline, Anil P. Agarwal, adds that another advantage is that the “Existing Indian faculty can be teamed with international academic talents so that the Indian faculty can shadow them as they interact with their students and deliver courses over the term, ensuring that the benefit of world-renowned faculty accrues not just to the students but also the existing faculty.”
Dr. Amarendra Pani, Joint director & director (i/c) of research division of AIU, states that “as Indian universities strive to reach standards of international higher education, this level of interaction, which was previously out of reach of most institutions due to the high cost of either sending Indian faculty for extended visits to overseas universities or hosting foreign faculty in India, is extremely beneficial.”
Dr. Vistasp M. Karbhari, Past President of UTA (2013-2020), Professor of Civil, Mechanical, and Aerospace Engineering, U.S.A., and a Fellow of many international organizations states that “The inclusion of international experts, enhancement of active-learning, and the use of digital technologies provides a path to improved access of knowledge and quality of learning. It opens new channels for attainment of knowledge unconstrained by time, place, and location, enabling flexibility and agility.”
About AIU
Since its inception, AIU has been actively engaged in the growth and development of Higher Education. The membership of AIU includes all types of universities e.g., Conventional Universities, Open Universities, Deemed to be Universities, State Universities, Central Universities, Private Universities, and Institutes of National Importance. In addition to Indian Universities, 17 Universities/Institutes from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Germany, Republic of Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, United States of America, United Kingdom, Uganda and Zambia are its Associate Members. www.aiu.ac.in
About EdifyOnline
EdifyOnline is engaged in a niche marketplace enabling the world-class skill sets through highly experienced, subject matter experts, and doctorly qualified international academic talent (“EdifyProfessional®”) from around the world. It brings them closer to higher education institutions (HEIs) that are either facing an acute shortage of competent academic talent or looking for international competencies to complement their own strengths. The HEIs can hire them for various academic roles (e.g., instructors, guest lectures, course content creators, professional development, and other specialized areas) as independent consultants. www.edifyonline.com
