Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cyprus accredited in Turkmenistan

23/05/2023

On May 22, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cyprus to Turkmenistan Kypros Giorgallis.

On behalf of the head of Turkmenistan, the head of the national parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible position, wishing him success in strengthening the ties of friendship and interstate dialogue, which is successfully developing both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, primarily in the format of major international organizations and structures.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on issues of productive cooperation, built from the standpoint of equality and mutual benefit.

Ambassador Kypros Giorgallis was informed about the main directions and priorities of the domestic and foreign policy of independent neutral Turkmenistan, the most important vector of which is the establishment of international cooperation in the interests of global peace, security and sustainable development.

The diplomat also got acquainted with the structure and activities of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, its work on legislative support for reforms in various fields, and the exchange of experience in lawmaking. In this regard, a separate topic of discussion was the possibility of expanding the inter-parliamentary dialogue, including within the framework of international parliamentary structures.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus assured that he would make every effort to further deepen bilateral cooperation that meets mutual interests.