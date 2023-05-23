Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,163 in the last 365 days.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cyprus accredited in Turkmenistan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cyprus accredited in Turkmenistan

23/05/2023

74

On May 22, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cyprus to Turkmenistan Kypros Giorgallis.

On behalf of the head of Turkmenistan, the head of the national parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible position, wishing him success in strengthening the ties of friendship and interstate dialogue, which is successfully developing both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, primarily in the format of major international organizations and structures.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on issues of productive cooperation, built from the standpoint of equality and mutual benefit.

Ambassador Kypros Giorgallis was informed about the main directions and priorities of the domestic and foreign policy of independent neutral Turkmenistan, the most important vector of which is the establishment of international cooperation in the interests of global peace, security and sustainable development.

The diplomat also got acquainted with the structure and activities of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, its work on legislative support for reforms in various fields, and the exchange of experience in lawmaking. In this regard, a separate topic of discussion was the possibility of expanding the inter-parliamentary dialogue, including within the framework of international parliamentary structures.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus assured that he would make every effort to further deepen bilateral cooperation that meets mutual interests.

You just read:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cyprus accredited in Turkmenistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more