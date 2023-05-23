Submit Release
Turkmenistan-Georgia: strengthening inter-parliamentary ties

23/05/2023

On May 22, 2023, a meeting was held in the Mejlis of Turkmenistan with the parliamentary delegation of Georgia headed by the Chairman of the Georgia-Turkmenistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group David Matikashvili.

The Chairwoman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova during the meeting stated the consistently increasing role of parliamentarians in public life. Today, inter-parliamentary cooperation is one of the most important tools for maintaining a productive dialogue between countries, strengthening effective international partnership and mutual understanding.

The Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group "Georgia-Turkmenistan" noted the constructive nature of the Georgian-Turkmen interaction, which includes inter-parliamentary cooperation.

It was emphasized that relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia are based on mutual respect, equality and mutual trust. The interest of both countries in further strengthening and expanding trade, economic and cultural-humanitarian ties was also expressed.

In addition, it was stated about the active interaction of the two states through authoritative international structures, primarily the UN.

At the meeting, the issues of enhancing the exchange of experience, wide use of the possibilities of parliamentary diplomacy and the existing potential of inter-parliamentary relations were considered.

The parties noted that the dynamics of relations that has been growing in recent years is due to the mutual desire of Turkmenistan and Georgia to bring diversified cooperation to a qualitatively new level, a powerful impetus to which is given by various joint events, meetings and consultations.

