CyberQ Group shortlisted for not just one, but THREE prestigious categories in the highly acclaimed Innovation Awards
Chris Woods, Founder and CEO said "It is an honor to be nominated for these prestigious awards, which acknowledge our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.”WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberQ Group is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for three distinct innovation awards. These nominations come in recognition of the company's significant contributions to the evolution of cybersecurity and technological innovation
A heartfelt congratulations to our incredible team for being shortlisted for the following prestigious categories:
1. Innovation Thought Leader of the Year (individual)
2. Tech Innovator of the Year
3. Technology Innovation Champion of the Year
This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to driving innovation and making a difference in the tech industry. Supported by esteemed organisations like Make UK, NatWest, Innovate UK, the IoD, and many more, the Innovation Awards celebrate the trailblazers who are transforming the world through their innovative endeavours.
Chris Woods, Founder and CEO said "It is an honor to be nominated for these prestigious awards, which acknowledge our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. We are driven by the belief that technology can be a powerful tool in safeguarding our digital world. These nominations are not just a recognition of our hard work, but also an affirmation of our direction as a company."
CyberQ Group has consistently delivered cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and services since its inception. Its innovative product portfolio includes advanced threat detection systems, AI-powered network protection , and comprehensive cybersecurity managed services. These services, powered by proprietary machine learning algorithms, have set the standard in the industry for their ability to proactively defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.
We need YOUR support! 🙌 Starting today, cast your vote for @CyberQGroup and help us secure victory in these esteemed categories. Simply visit:
https://tiawards.co.uk/vote/
Remember, voting closes at 6 pm on Friday, June 2nd. Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your support for innovation.
About CyberQ Group
CyberQ Group is an award winning Cyber Security company created in 2016 with offices in the UK, USA and Philippines. CyberQ Group’s global team of cyber and business professionals have decades of combined experience within the cyber and technology sectors. We believe even the most daunting challenges can be overcome through collaboration, innovative technology and great people. We bring together the best of all these components, keeping your business cyber resilient.
CyberQ Group - We Make Your Business Cyber Resilient.
