The British School Manila pledges support to Project RAISE: Reading Activities to Improve and Shore Education
BSM commits funding, guidance, and student and teacher participation to Project RAISE - “Reading Activities to Improve and Shore Education”.
We are immensely proud to partner with the DepEd Taguig-Pateros and World Vision on such an important project and will continually seek further opportunities in support of community upliftment.”TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The British School Manila recently signed two memorandums signaling their ongoing support for two exciting community programmes.
— Martin van der Linde, Head of School
The first renewed their commitment to the BSM Taguig Scholarship Programme, a partnership with The Department of Education Schools Division Office of Taguig and Pateros (DepEd Taguig-Pateros). Pursuing the non-profit international school’s Mission and Vision, the BSM Taguig Scholarship Programme, now in its 19th year, aims to support academically excellent Taguig high school students in obtaining higher education from the very best schools in Metro Manila, with the goal of addressing the limited choice and opportunities that scholars experience due to financial hardship.
The second, a tripartite memorandum of agreement between the British School Manila, DepEd Taguig-Pateros and World Vision Development Foundation, will see the school commit funding, guidance and student and teacher participation to Project RAISE - “Reading Activities to Improve and Shore Education”.
As gleaned from the 2019 National Assessment Rapid Literacy, there are still many early-grade learners struggling to meet the learning standards in early literacy and numeracy and many Elementary and High school learners are still deficient in literacy skills in languages and content. Furthermore, it identified that low achievement levels in English, Math, and Science appear to be caused by learners reading comprehension gaps. As Math and Science word problems are sometimes written in English, this means that there are many low-performing learners who could not understand the question and were therefore unable to demonstrate their knowledge in these content areas.
It is hoped that Project RAISE will support reading remediation activities to improve student’s reading level in Taguig schools and help to close these gaps., Martin van der Linde, Head of School at British School Manila commented “We are immensely proud to partner with Department of Education Taguig-Pateros and World Vision on such an important project and will continually seek further opportunities to collaborate with partners in support of community upliftment.”
