Sports Medicine Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sports Medicine Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sports medicine devices market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sports medicine devices market size is predicted to reach $9.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The growth in the sports recovery market is due to rise in sports injuries. North America region is expected to hold the largest sports medicine devices market share. Major sports medicine devices market companies include Arthrex Inc., Conmed Corporation, DJO LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Stryker, Smith+Nephew.

Sports Medicine Devices Market Segments
•By Product: Orthopedic Devices, Body Reconstruction And Repair, Body Support And Recovery, Body Monitoring And Evaluation, Accessories
•By Orthopedic Product: Artificial Joint Implants, Arthroscopy Devices, Fracture Repair Devices, Prosthesis, Orthobiologic
•By Recovery And Support Product: Braces, Performance Monitoring Devices, Accessories, Other Recovery Products
•By Application: Knee Injury, Shoulder Injury, Ankle-Foot Injury, Back-Spine Injury, Hand-Wrist Injury, Hip-Groin Injury, Arm-Elbow Injury
•By End Users: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, Other End Users
•By Geography: The global sports medicine devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sports medicine devices refer to devices that aid in the recovery of patients from injuries sustained while participating in sports, exercise, or other physical activities. It is used to avoid and treat musculoskeletal issues such as sprains, strains, fractures, and ligament repairs, as well as repetitive motion injuries and upper and lower back pain from sports.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Trends In Sports Medicine Market
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Sports Medicine Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

