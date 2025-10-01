Insurance Advisory Services Market to Expand at a 8.3% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $20.41 Billion

Insurance Advisory Services Global Market Report 2025

How Much Is The Insurance Advisory Services Market Worth?

There has been significant growth in the insurance advisory services market over the past few years. This market is projected to increase in size from $13.67 billion in 2024 to $14.85 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the escalating complexity of regulation in the insurance industry, the worldwide uniformity of insurance regulations, compulsory risk analysis and reporting necessities, swift growth of insurance product ranges, and the growing intricacy of insurance policies and agreements.

Anticipated robust growth in the insurance advisory services market is projected over the coming years, with its valuation expected to reach $20.41 billion in 2029, marking an 8.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The prominent factors fueling this expansion include an increase in international insurance operations that necessitate advisory services, emerging economies, and growth of the middle-income sector, an upsurge in disposable income and insurable assets, enhanced understanding of insurance as a means of financial protection, and a surge in the aging population that fuels the need for retirement planning. Key developments expected during the forecast period include the acceptance of AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics, the burgeoning demand for digital transformation in the insurance sector, the rise of Insurtech solutions and platforms, adoption of the cloud for scalable advisory services, and the implementation of real-time data processing and automation tools.

What Are The Factors Driving The Insurance Advisory Services Market?

The anticipated expansion of the insurance advisory services market is predicted to be powered by the burgeoning sector of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). SMEs, entities characterized by their limited workforce and financial resources, play a significant role in bolstering economic growth and creating jobs. As digital adoption escalates, the SME sector is expanding, providing these businesses with opportunities to penetrate wider markets, enhance operational efficiency, and compete more robustly against larger corporations. Insurance advisory services are an asset to SMEs, aiding in the identification and effective management of business risks and ensuring adequate coverage against prospective financial losses and operational disruptions. For instance, the House of Commons Library highlighted in November 2024 that over 99% of all businesses in the UK in 2024 were SMEs, operating around 5.5 million businesses nationwide. These SMEs were instrumental in producing 60% of employment and contributing 48% to the country's total business turnover. Hence, the expanding SME sector is a significant driver for the insurance advisory services market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Insurance Advisory Services Market?

Major players in the Insurance Advisory Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• FTI Consulting Inc.

• Lockton Companies LLC

• AssuredPartners NL

• Davies Group Limited

• CBIZ Inc.

• Capco

• EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

• Sia Partners Co.

• Moreton & Company

• Kapnick Insurance Group

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Insurance Advisory Services Market?

Leading corporations in the insurance advisory services market are concentrating on the creation of sophisticated solutions such as digital trading platforms aimed at simplifying broker-insurer interactions and risk placement flows. A digital trading platform constitutes a system that automates data interchange, standardizes risk details, and facilitates real-time pairing of brokers and underwriters. For example, Willis Towers Watson (WTW), a global advisory solutions company based in the UK, debuted Neuron, a comprehensive digital insurance platform, in May 2023. The platform includes a universal adapter, capable of connecting various broker and insurer systems. It provides automation, governance, enhanced data flow, and efficient, budget-friendly trading. Neuron is a full-service trading platform crafted to connect multiple broker and insurer systems, enabling seamless risk transfer across numerous business segments. By using standardized data formats, it ensures efficient communication and compatibility between diverse systems. It addresses the challenges of a disjointed digital insurance landscape by establishing a unified, scalable solution.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Insurance Advisory Services Market Share?

The insurance advisory services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Investment Advisory, Risk Management Advisory, Claims Advisory, Regulatory Compliance Advisory, Policy Analysis And Recommendations

2) By Insurance Type: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Property And Casualty Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Consultation, In-Person Consultation, Phone Consultation, Third-party Brokers, In-house Advisory Teams

4) By End User: Original Insurance Advisor, Reinsurance Advisor

Subsegments:

1) By Investment Advisory: Portfolio Strategy Planning, Asset Allocation Support, Insurance Investment Optimization, Capital Preservation Advice, ESG Investment Recommendations

2) By Risk Management Advisory: Enterprise Risk Assessment, Reinsurance Advisory, Operational Risk Solutions, Insurance Risk Modeling, Catastrophic Risk Planning

3) By Claims Advisory: Claims Process Evaluation, Loss Adjustment Review, Claims Settlement Negotiation, Fraud Detection Support, Third-Party Claims Audit

4) By Regulatory Compliance Advisory: Solvency II Advisory, NAIC Compliance Guidance, Licensing And Filing Support, IFRS 17 Advisory, AML Or Know Your Customer Regulatory Updates

5) By Policy Analysis And Recommendations: Policy Gap Identification, Coverage Benchmarking, Underwriting Guidelines Review, Policy Optimization Strategies, Customized Policy Design

What Are The Regional Trends In The Insurance Advisory Services Market?

In the Insurance Advisory Services Global Market Report 2025, North America led the market in 2024. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report includes data from a variety of regions, namely the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

