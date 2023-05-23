Polyethylene Pipes Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Growth Report For 2023-2032

Polyethylene Pipes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Polyethylene Pipes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Polyethylene Pipes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s polyethylene market outlook, the polyethylene pipes market size is predicted to reach $11.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The growth in the market is due to rising wastewater treatment and water foundation. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major polyethylene pipe manufacturers involved in polyethylene pipe manufacturing process include WL Plastics, Wavin B.V., Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd., Dura-Line India Pvt. Ltd., Tianjin Junxing Pipe Group Co. Ltd.

Polyethylene Pipes Market Segments

• By Type: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Cross Link Polyethylene, Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

• By Application: Underwater and Municipal, Gas Extraction, Construction, Industrial, Agriculture, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polyethylene pipes are constructed of a thermoplastic material formed by polymerizing ethylene, with sizes ranging from 12" to 63" available for extruded polyethylene pipe. In a wide range of applications, including potable water service or distribution lines, natural gas distribution, and other pipelines, polyethylene pipes can be used at relatively low temperatures without running the danger of brittle failure.

