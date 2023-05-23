Northeastern cities set to harvest renewable energy from their water networks thanks to new partnership

InPipe and G. A. Fleet will begin showcasing HydroXS systems at national water and wastewater conferences, beginning with ACE in Toronto, June 11-14, 2023

We’re honored to work with G. A. Fleet. By leveraging their outstanding reputation, extensive network and unmatched expertise, we have created the second-largest market for HydroXS systems in the U.S.” — Gregg Semler, CEO and founder of InPipe Energy