boom jet club Announces Launch of Private Jet Service in Western Canada

SASKATOON, SK, CANADA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- boom jet club, a cutting-edge transportation and logistics technology start-up, is excited to unveil its highly anticipated private jet service in Western Canada. The company announced today that it will be testing its proof of concept during the 10-day duration of the Calgary Stampede (July 7-16, 2023) with a chartered plane. Following a successful trial period, boom jet club plans to acquire multiple business jets and extend its services across Western Canada by partnering with third-party operators.

boom jet club's disruptive business model introduces a revolutionary concept, enabling subscribers to purchase "boomcoins™" that can be exchanged for flight hours on private jets, providing a unique opportunity to connect and travel with other esteemed subscribers. With an initial focus on the Saskatoon-Calgary-Edmonton corridor, the company aims to offer seamless, luxurious, and exclusive travel experiences to its discerning clientele.

Jason Beres, Executive Vice President and co-founder of boom jet club, emphasized the positive impact of this new venture on the economy and the specific needs of high-caliber executives, stating, "We are proud to introduce boom jet club's private jet service, which has been meticulously designed to cater to the demanding requirements of top-tier executives. This endeavor not only fosters economic growth but also provides a bespoke travel solution that exceeds expectations."

boom jet club has ambitious plans to expand its service offerings to major cities in Western Canada, including Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Kelowna, Vancouver, Regina, Winnipeg, and select seasonal destinations in the United States. By combining innovative technology and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, boom jet club aims to redefine air travel for the modern executive.

"In addition to serving executives and professionals, boom jet club recognizes the importance of supporting indigenous communities, elected officials, and executives traveling to these communities." Chris Sankey, VP Indigenous Relations said, "boom jet club is dedicated to fostering inclusive and efficient travel options that cater to the diverse needs of all of Canada's executives and professionals."