Xpert Rail Consulting Acquires Railcar Repair and Maintenance Services from Standard Rail

Xpert Rail Consulting announced today the acquisition of Standard Rail Corporation’s Railcar Repair and Maintenance operations.

MOOSE JAW, SK, CANADA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xpert Rail Consulting (XRC), a privately-owned company providing railway solutions, announced today the acquisition of Standard Rail Corporation’s Railcar Repair and Maintenance operations. The acquisition is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Following the integration of Railcar Repairs, XRC will offer a complete suite of railway services including Track Services, Short Line & Terminal Operations, Railcar & Locomotive Repairs, and Training & Crew Supply to Rail Shippers, Suppliers, and Railroads in Western Canada.

“We are thrilled to be adding a talented group of railroaders to our operations.” Said Glenn Pohl, representative for Xpert Rail. “We can help our customers with everything from their track to switching & loading railcars, to repairing locomotives & railcars, to training their staff. In the case of a derailment, we can re-rail and repair track and equipment and get them up and running.”

“We have worked closely with Xpert since their inception and are excited to continue to be part of their growth story.” Said Robert Skarzynski, CEO of Standard Rail. “The combined service offering is a win-win for companies that ship on or interact with rail in Western Canada.”

Visit XpertRail.com for more information. Xpert Rail Consulting was founded in 2018 by Glenn Pohl, Sean Watson and Dale Tuplin and is an industry-leading provider of rail services throughout Western Canada. The company provides a wide range of rail services including crew supply, track services, short line & terminal operations, mechanical services, and more.