Standard Rail Corporation Welcomes Neil Cameron, former President of NSC Minerals, to Advisory Board

Standard Rail Corporation, a privately-owned company providing rail solutions, announced today the addition of Neil Cameron to the Company’s Advisory Board.

I am very excited to join the Advisory Board of Standard Rail to continue the work with many of my former colleagues.” — Neil Cameron

HENDERSON, NV, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Standard Rail Corporation (SRC), a privately-owned company providing rail solutions, announced today the addition of Neil Cameron to the Company’s Advisory Board.

Mr. M. Neil Cameron was the former President and Chief Executive Officer of NSC Minerals Ltd., a leading supplier in de-icing products in Western Canada and Mid-Western United States. Mr. Cameron joined NSC Minerals Ltd. as Vice President of Operations in 2010, responsible for the assets and production of the Company. In 2013 he was promoted to Chief Operating Office, taking over the responsibility for logistics and sales. Prior to joining NSC Minerals Ltd., Mr. Cameron was President and Chief Executive Officer of Peters’ Excavating Ltd., a Saskatoon, Saskatchewan based excavating company serving the commercial and municipal customers in and around Saskatoon.

“We look forward to benefitting from Neil’s leadership and experience” Said Robert Skarzynski, CEO of Standard Rail “He will work closely with our leadership team, providing advice and acting as a sounding board as the company grows.”

“I am very excited to join the Advisory Board of Standard Rail to continue the work with many of my former colleagues from NSC Minerals Ltd.” Said Mr. Cameron “I believe Robert’s plan for the company is exciting and visionary in the rail industry.”

Standard Rail Corporation is an industry-leading provider of rail services throughout North America. The company provides a wide range of rail services including mechanical services, fleet management, advanced technology, derailment clean-up, and logistics and support services.