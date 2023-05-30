NEXCOM ATC 3750 Improves Safe Mining Operations with AI-Powered Interference Workload Applications
Autonomous Driving Technology Offers Rough Terrain and Obstacle Recognition to Enhance Logistics, Agriculture, and Rolling Stock Operations
This is particularly important for running industrial applications where optimizing costs is essential for profitability and new technology can now be used to improve safety and efficiency.”FREMONT, CA, USA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent in-vehicle appliances, announced today launch of the ATC 3750, a compact embedded System-on-Module (SoM) designed to power machine learning inference for industrial applications in mining, rolling stock, agriculture, and logistics. From collision avoidance to cost optimization, the ATC 3750 is a powerful, versatile, and efficient artificial intelligence (AI) tool backed by international certifications, expandability, and high computing power.
Equipped with the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™, an AI inference accelerator optimized for high-performance and low-power edge computing applications, the NEXCOM ATC 3750 delivers up to 200/275 TOPS of processing power. The embedded device is capable of enabling SAE Level-2 and 3 autonomous driving in fixed mining areas, as well as rolling stock applications. This significantly enhances safe and efficient operations by providing rough terrain recognition, detecting drivers’ physiological state, and utilizing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for real-time obstacle detection.
“NEXCOM’s ATC 3750 is a highly adaptable and efficient solution that can be utilized across a variety of industrial applications. It is an excellent choice for high-performance computing and AI powered operations, all in a compact and efficient form factor,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “This is particularly important for running industrial applications within the mining, agriculture, transportation, and logistics industries, where optimizing costs is essential for profitability and new technology can now be used to improve safety and efficiency.”
Equipped with the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ AI inference accelerator, the ATC 3750 is a cost-effective solution delivering powerful computing power. The ATC 3750 offers six GbE PoE+ ports, along with an optional 10GbE port for high-speed data transmission, providing a surround view of up to six IP CAMs/LiDAR sensors. Equipped with an AI inference accelerator and strong decoding ability, it delivers up to 7 x 4K30 performance, allowing for precise AI inference and rapid response times to maximize safety. Despite its high computing power, the ATC 3750 generates up to 60 watts of heat transfer. The innovative hybrid cooling solution, pre-installed heat sink, and fan help dissipate heat, making the ATC 3750 reliable for heavy-duty applications.
The ATC 3750 is available in two models. The ATC 3750-6C features six RJ45 PoEs and is E-mark certified to ensure safety during mining operations. The ATC 3750-A6CR is EN50155 certified and includes six X-coded PoEs. In addition, it includes an optional VTK-PWA20-01 external 24VDC power kit with isolation, which can be conveniently stacked under the ATC 3750-A6CR to deliver the required voltage for electrical systems. This provides enhanced reliability and safe operations for rolling stock, combined with a broad temperature range, GNSS, LTE/5G NR & Wi-Fi 5/6 expansion capabilities, and NVMe SSD storage.
Features
● Built-in NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ SOM, up to 200/275 TOPS (INT8) performance
● Designed with rugged, compact and hybrid cooling solutions
● ATC 3750-6C: 6-port GbE PoE+ for IP CAM/LiDAR sensors, optional 1-port 10GbE
● ATC 3750-A6CR: 6-port GbE PoE+ (X-coded) for IP CAM/LiDAR sensors, optional 1-port 10GbE (X-coded)
● HEVC/H.265 hardware DECODE up to 7 x 4K30 performance
● Wide range operating temperature of -20°C~70°C
● Ultra-speed PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD for data integrity
● Expansible for GNSS, LTE/5G NR & Wi-Fi 5/6
● ATC 3750-6C: 9~36V DC-IN with ignition control & OCP/OVP
● ATC 3750-A6CR: 24V DC-IN for rail, ignition control & OCP/OVP
● NEXCOM Acceleration Linux (NAL) integrated w/ JetPack 5.0.2/5.1.1
● Military standard of MIL-STD-810H for anti-vibration/shock
● ATC 3750-6C: CE/FCC, UKCA, E-mark Certified
● ATC 2750-A6CR: EN50155 (EN55011, EN50121-3-2, EN61373, OT4) Certified
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
