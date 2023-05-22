Daily Session Report for Monday, May 22, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 22, 2023
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 5:15 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Robert Merski.
Communications Received
The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record which the Clerk read:
- The Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority’s Annual Report for 2022.
- The Department of Environmental Protection’s 2022 Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund Annual Report.
- The Joint State Government Commission’s Report for SR 288 of 2021, Use of Contracted Workers at Medical Funded Long-Term Care Facilities in the Commonwealth.
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding Actuarial Notes for the Following:
- Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 410, and
- Senate Bill 464, Printer’s Number 449.
- Amendment A0520 for House Bill 298, Printer’s Number 254.
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
|
Motion on Constitutionality (Bonner)
|
101 – 100 (Constitutionality Sustained)
|
100 – 101 (Failed)
|
Motion to Reconsider HB 338, PN 1090 (Bradford/D. Miller)
|
|
109 – 92 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
|
201 – 0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
|
200 – 1 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
|
Motion on Federal Constitutionality
of HB 1018, PN 1152 (Bernstein)
|
103 – 98 (Constitutionality Sustained)
|
Motion on State Constitutionality
of HB 1018, PN 1152 (Bernstein)
|
103 – 98 (Constitutionality Sustained)
|
102 – 99 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
|
145 – 56 Sent to Senate With Amendment
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 101 Health
HR 102 Health
HR 103 Commerce
HR 104 Environmental Resources and Energy
HR 105 Environmental Resources and Energy
HR 106 State Government
HR 107 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 108 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development
HR 109 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 110 State Government
HR 111 Human Services
HR 112 Labor and Industry
HR 113 Judiciary
HR 114 State Government
HR 115 Health
HR 116 Health
HR 117 Judiciary
HR 118 Education
HB 982 Professional Licensure
HB 983 Transportation
HB 995 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 997 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1001 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1002 Human Services
HB 1020 Children and Youth
HB 1030 State Government
HB 1097 Education
HB 1101 Health
HB 1102 Judiciary
HB 1103 Judiciary
HB 1104 Human Services
HB 1105 Human Services
HB 1106 State Government
HB 1107 Judiciary
HB 1108 Judiciary
HB 1109 Local Government
HB 1110 Education
HB 1112 Judiciary
HB 1113 Game and Fisheries
HB 1114 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1115 State Government
HB 1116 Insurance
HB 1117 Judiciary
HB 1118 Health
HB 1119 Judiciary
HB 1120 Judiciary
HB 1121 Judiciary
HB 1122 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1123 Health
HB 1124 Judiciary
HB 1125 Judiciary
HB 1126 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 1127 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 1128 Transportation
HB 1129 Health
HB 1130 Judiciary
HB 1131 Health
HB 1132 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1133 Appropriations
HB 1134 Finance
HB 1135 Labor and Industry
HB 1137 State Government
HB 1138 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 1139 Commerce
HB 1140 Insurance
HB 1141 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1142 Appropriations
HB 1143 Appropriations
HB 1144 Appropriations
HB 1145 Appropriations
HB 1146 Appropriations
HB 1147 Transportation
HB 1148 Finance
HB 1149 Judiciary
HB 1150 Judiciary
HB 1151 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 1152 Health
HB 1153 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1154 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1155 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 1156 Judiciary
HB 1157 Judiciary
HB 1158 Judiciary
HB 1159 Health
HB 1160 Liquor Control
HB 1161 Judiciary
HB 1162 Transportation
HB 1163 Housing and Community Development
HB 1164 Commerce
HB 1165 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1166 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1167 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1168 Education
HB 1169 State Government
HB 1170 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1171 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1172 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1173 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development
HB 1174 Liquor Control
HB 1175 Education
HB 1176 Judiciary
HB 1179 Housing and Community Development
HB 1180 Judiciary
HB 1181 Judiciary
HB 1182 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1183 Housing and Community Development
HB 1184 Aging and Older Adult Services
HB 1185 Transportation
HB 1186 Commerce
HB 1187 Judiciary
HB 1188 Judiciary
HB 1189 Judiciary
HB 1190 Judiciary
HB 1191 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1192 Health
HB 1193 Health
HB 1194 Health
HB 1195 Health
HB 1196 State Government
HB 1197 Transportation
HB 1198 Education
HB 1199 State Government
HB 1200 Labor and Industry
HB 1201 Commerce
HB 1203 Education
HB 1204 Education
HB 1205 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 1206 Housing and Community Development
HB 1207 Housing and Community Development
HB 1208 Health
HB 1209 Health
HB 1210 Judiciary
HB 1211 Labor and Industry
HB 1212 Health
HB 1213 Health
SB 140 Judiciary
SB 243 Human Services
SB 244 Human Services
SB 245 Human Services
SB 248 Commerce
SB 350 State Government
SB 411 Game and Fisheries
SB 447 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
SB 598 Judiciary
SB 647 Education
SB 671 Finance
Bills Recommitted
HB 134 To Appropriations
HB 295 To Appropriations
HB 365 To Appropriations
HB 409 To Appropriations
HB 797 To Appropriations
HB 877 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1025 From Education to Judiciary
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 338 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 611 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 714 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 731 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 917 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 953 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1018 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 804 From Education as Committed
HB 1094 From Education as Committed
HB 1097 From Education as Amended
HB 1131 From Health as Committed
HR 33 From Health as Committed
HR 55 From Health as Committed
HR 74 From Health as Committed
HR 85 From Health as Committed
HR 92 From Health as Committed
HR 93 From Health as Committed
HR 96 From Health as Committed
HR 99 From Health as Committed
HR 115 From Health as Committed
HR 116 From Health as Committed
HB 497 From Transportation as Committed
HB 1092 From Transportation as Committed
HB 1162 From Transportation as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 95
HB 246
HB 577
HB 611
HB 804
HB 922
HB 1094
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the week of May 7 through 13, 2023, as "Jewish Day Schools Week" in Pennsylvania and expressing appreciation and gratitude to Jewish day schools across this Commonwealth.
|
201 - 0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned until
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.