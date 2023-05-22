Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, May 22, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 22, 2023

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 5:15 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Robert Merski.

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record which the Clerk read:

  • The Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority’s Annual Report for 2022.

  • The Department of Environmental Protection’s 2022 Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund Annual Report.

  • The Joint State Government Commission’s Report for SR 288 of 2021, Use of Contracted Workers at Medical Funded Long-Term Care Facilities in the Commonwealth.

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding Actuarial Notes for the Following:

  • Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 410, and

  • Senate Bill 464, Printer’s Number 449.

  • Amendment A0520 for House Bill 298, Printer’s Number 254.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

Motion on Constitutionality (Bonner)

101 – 100      (Constitutionality Sustained)

HB 338 PN 1090

100 – 101      (Failed)

Motion to Reconsider HB 338, PN 1090 (Bradford/D. Miller)

 

HB 714 PN 1150

109 – 92        Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 917 PN 1151

201 – 0           Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 953 PN 0950

200 – 1           Sent to Senate for Concurrence

Motion on Federal Constitutionality

of HB 1018, PN 1152 (Bernstein)

 

103 – 98        (Constitutionality Sustained)

Motion on State Constitutionality

of HB 1018, PN 1152 (Bernstein)

 

103 – 98        (Constitutionality Sustained)

HB 1018 PN 1152

102 – 99        Sent to Senate for Concurrence

SB 1 PN 0385

145 – 56        Sent to Senate With Amendment

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 101        Health

HR 102        Health

HR 103        Commerce

HR 104        Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 105        Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 106        State Government

HR 107        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 108        Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HR 109        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 110        State Government

HR 111        Human Services

HR 112        Labor and Industry

HR 113        Judiciary

HR 114        State Government

HR 115        Health

HR 116        Health

HR 117        Judiciary

HR 118        Education

 

HB 982        Professional Licensure

HB 983        Transportation

HB 995        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 997        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1001      Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1002      Human Services

HB 1020      Children and Youth

HB 1030      State Government

HB 1097      Education

HB 1101      Health

HB 1102      Judiciary

HB 1103      Judiciary

HB 1104      Human Services

HB 1105      Human Services

HB 1106      State Government

HB 1107      Judiciary

HB 1108      Judiciary

HB 1109      Local Government

HB 1110      Education

HB 1112      Judiciary

HB 1113      Game and Fisheries

HB 1114      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1115      State Government

HB 1116      Insurance

HB 1117      Judiciary

HB 1118      Health

HB 1119      Judiciary

HB 1120      Judiciary

HB 1121      Judiciary

HB 1122      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1123      Health

HB 1124      Judiciary

HB 1125      Judiciary

HB 1126      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1127      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1128      Transportation

HB 1129      Health

HB 1130      Judiciary

HB 1131      Health

HB 1132      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1133      Appropriations

HB 1134      Finance

HB 1135      Labor and Industry

HB 1137      State Government

HB 1138      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1139      Commerce

HB 1140      Insurance

HB 1141      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1142      Appropriations

HB 1143      Appropriations

HB 1144      Appropriations

HB 1145      Appropriations

HB 1146      Appropriations

HB 1147      Transportation

HB 1148      Finance

HB 1149      Judiciary

HB 1150      Judiciary

HB 1151      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1152      Health

HB 1153      Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1154      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1155      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1156      Judiciary

HB 1157      Judiciary

HB 1158      Judiciary

HB 1159      Health

HB 1160      Liquor Control

HB 1161      Judiciary

HB 1162      Transportation

HB 1163      Housing and Community Development

HB 1164      Commerce

HB 1165      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1166      Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1167      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1168      Education

HB 1169      State Government

HB 1170      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1171      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1172      Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1173      Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HB 1174      Liquor Control

HB 1175      Education

HB 1176      Judiciary

HB 1179      Housing and Community Development

HB 1180      Judiciary

HB 1181      Judiciary

HB 1182      Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1183      Housing and Community Development

HB 1184      Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 1185      Transportation

HB 1186      Commerce

HB 1187      Judiciary

HB 1188      Judiciary

HB 1189      Judiciary

HB 1190      Judiciary

HB 1191      Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1192      Health

HB 1193      Health

HB 1194      Health

HB 1195      Health

HB 1196      State Government

HB 1197      Transportation

HB 1198      Education

HB 1199      State Government

HB 1200      Labor and Industry

HB 1201      Commerce

HB 1203      Education

HB 1204      Education

HB 1205      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1206      Housing and Community Development

HB 1207      Housing and Community Development

HB 1208      Health

HB 1209      Health

HB 1210      Judiciary

HB 1211      Labor and Industry

HB 1212      Health

HB 1213      Health

 

SB 140         Judiciary

SB 243         Human Services

SB 244         Human Services

SB 245         Human Services

SB 248         Commerce

SB 350         State Government

SB 411         Game and Fisheries

SB 447         Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

SB 598         Judiciary

SB 647         Education

SB 671         Finance

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 134        To Appropriations

HB 295        To Appropriations

HB 365        To Appropriations

HB 409        To Appropriations

HB 797        To Appropriations

HB 877        To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1025      From Education to Judiciary

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 338        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 611        From Appropriations as Committed

HB 714        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 731        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 917        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 953        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1018      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1              From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 804        From Education as Committed

HB 1094      From Education as Committed

HB 1097      From Education as Amended

HB 1131      From Health as Committed

HR 33           From Health as Committed

HR 55           From Health as Committed

HR 74           From Health as Committed

HR 85           From Health as Committed

HR 92           From Health as Committed

HR 93           From Health as Committed

HR 96           From Health as Committed

HR 99           From Health as Committed

HR 115        From Health as Committed

HR 116        From Health as Committed

HB 497        From Transportation as Committed

HB 1092      From Transportation as Committed

HB 1162      From Transportation as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 95

HB 246

HB 577

HB 611

HB 804

HB 922

HB 1094

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 91

A Resolution designating the week of May 7 through 13, 2023, as "Jewish Day Schools Week" in Pennsylvania and expressing appreciation and gratitude to Jewish day schools across this Commonwealth.

201 - 0 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned until

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

