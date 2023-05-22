Daily Session Report for Monday, May 22, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 22, 2023

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 5:15 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Robert Merski.

Communications Received

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record which the Clerk read:

The Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority’s Annual Report for 2022.

The Department of Environmental Protection’s 2022 Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund Annual Report.

The Joint State Government Commission’s Report for SR 288 of 2021, Use of Contracted Workers at Medical Funded Long-Term Care Facilities in the Commonwealth.

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding Actuarial Notes for the Following:

Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 410, and

Senate Bill 464, Printer’s Number 449.

Amendment A0520 for House Bill 298, Printer’s Number 254.

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 101 Health

HR 102 Health

HR 103 Commerce

HR 104 Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 105 Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 106 State Government

HR 107 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 108 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HR 109 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 110 State Government

HR 111 Human Services

HR 112 Labor and Industry

HR 113 Judiciary

HR 114 State Government

HR 115 Health

HR 116 Health

HR 117 Judiciary

HR 118 Education

HB 982 Professional Licensure

HB 983 Transportation

HB 995 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 997 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1001 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1002 Human Services

HB 1020 Children and Youth

HB 1030 State Government

HB 1097 Education

HB 1101 Health

HB 1102 Judiciary

HB 1103 Judiciary

HB 1104 Human Services

HB 1105 Human Services

HB 1106 State Government

HB 1107 Judiciary

HB 1108 Judiciary

HB 1109 Local Government

HB 1110 Education

HB 1112 Judiciary

HB 1113 Game and Fisheries

HB 1114 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1115 State Government

HB 1116 Insurance

HB 1117 Judiciary

HB 1118 Health

HB 1119 Judiciary

HB 1120 Judiciary

HB 1121 Judiciary

HB 1122 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1123 Health

HB 1124 Judiciary

HB 1125 Judiciary

HB 1126 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1127 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1128 Transportation

HB 1129 Health

HB 1130 Judiciary

HB 1131 Health

HB 1132 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1133 Appropriations

HB 1134 Finance

HB 1135 Labor and Industry

HB 1137 State Government

HB 1138 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1139 Commerce

HB 1140 Insurance

HB 1141 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1142 Appropriations

HB 1143 Appropriations

HB 1144 Appropriations

HB 1145 Appropriations

HB 1146 Appropriations

HB 1147 Transportation

HB 1148 Finance

HB 1149 Judiciary

HB 1150 Judiciary

HB 1151 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1152 Health

HB 1153 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1154 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1155 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1156 Judiciary

HB 1157 Judiciary

HB 1158 Judiciary

HB 1159 Health

HB 1160 Liquor Control

HB 1161 Judiciary

HB 1162 Transportation

HB 1163 Housing and Community Development

HB 1164 Commerce

HB 1165 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1166 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1167 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1168 Education

HB 1169 State Government

HB 1170 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1171 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1172 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1173 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HB 1174 Liquor Control

HB 1175 Education

HB 1176 Judiciary

HB 1179 Housing and Community Development

HB 1180 Judiciary

HB 1181 Judiciary

HB 1182 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1183 Housing and Community Development

HB 1184 Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 1185 Transportation

HB 1186 Commerce

HB 1187 Judiciary

HB 1188 Judiciary

HB 1189 Judiciary

HB 1190 Judiciary

HB 1191 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1192 Health

HB 1193 Health

HB 1194 Health

HB 1195 Health

HB 1196 State Government

HB 1197 Transportation

HB 1198 Education

HB 1199 State Government

HB 1200 Labor and Industry

HB 1201 Commerce

HB 1203 Education

HB 1204 Education

HB 1205 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1206 Housing and Community Development

HB 1207 Housing and Community Development

HB 1208 Health

HB 1209 Health

HB 1210 Judiciary

HB 1211 Labor and Industry

HB 1212 Health

HB 1213 Health

SB 140 Judiciary

SB 243 Human Services

SB 244 Human Services

SB 245 Human Services

SB 248 Commerce

SB 350 State Government

SB 411 Game and Fisheries

SB 447 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

SB 598 Judiciary

SB 647 Education

SB 671 Finance

Bills Recommitted

HB 134 To Appropriations

HB 295 To Appropriations

HB 365 To Appropriations

HB 409 To Appropriations

HB 797 To Appropriations

HB 877 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1025 From Education to Judiciary

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 338 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 611 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 714 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 731 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 917 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 953 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1018 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 804 From Education as Committed

HB 1094 From Education as Committed

HB 1097 From Education as Amended

HB 1131 From Health as Committed

HR 33 From Health as Committed

HR 55 From Health as Committed

HR 74 From Health as Committed

HR 85 From Health as Committed

HR 92 From Health as Committed

HR 93 From Health as Committed

HR 96 From Health as Committed

HR 99 From Health as Committed

HR 115 From Health as Committed

HR 116 From Health as Committed

HB 497 From Transportation as Committed

HB 1092 From Transportation as Committed

HB 1162 From Transportation as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 95

HB 246

HB 577

HB 611

HB 804

HB 922

HB 1094

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 91 A Resolution designating the week of May 7 through 13, 2023, as "Jewish Day Schools Week" in Pennsylvania and expressing appreciation and gratitude to Jewish day schools across this Commonwealth. 201 - 0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned until

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.