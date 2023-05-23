NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE™ ANNOUNCES SANCTIONING BY USA PICKLEBALL FOR 2023 LEAGUE PLAY

NPL Co-founders and Top Ranked Champions Pros Beth Bellamy and Rick Witsken celebrate after winning a point NPL Co-founder and Champions Pro Player Michael Chen Returns a Ball in a recent Pickleball Match at Naples Pickleball Center Eva Welsher Follows Through on a Forehand in Pickleball Competition

NPL Pickleball™, the first and only professional pickleball league for Champions Pros (Age 50+), is partnering with USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body

NEW CANAAN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League, LLC (NPL Pickleball™ - www.nplpickleball.com), the first and only professional pickleball league for Champions Pros (Age 50+), is thrilled to announce its 2023 league play will be officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport in the United States. This partnership marks a significant milestone for NPL Pickleball and reinforces the league's commitment to promoting the growth and development of pickleball at a national level.

“The sanctioning of NPL Pickleball by USA Pickleball brings unparalleled legitimacy and credibility to our league," said Michael Chen, Co-Founder of NPL Pickleball. "We are honored to have this important stamp of approval from USA Pickleball, a renowned organization that has played a pivotal role in advancing the sport. This partnership solidifies NPL Pickleball's position as a premier destination for pickleball enthusiasts, and we are immensely proud to be associated with USA Pickleball."

The endorsement from USA Pickleball carries great significance for NPL Pickleball, as it underscores the league's commitment to adhering to the highest standards of professionalism, fairness, and integrity. With this partnership, NPL Pickleball will provide a competitive and rewarding experience for its players, while fostering the growth of the sport across the nation.

"We are delighted to announce the first-ever USA Pickleball-sanctioned league," stated Justin Maloof, Chief Operating Officer of USA Pickleball. "This is an exciting milestone for the sport, and one that I am confident will further elevate pickleball to new heights. We look forward to working closely with NPL Pickleball to ensure a successful and memorable season, and we are eager to kick off the action in early June."

The 2023 NPL Pickleball season promises to be an extraordinary showcase of skill, competition, and camaraderie. Stay tuned for updates and announcements regarding the schedule, teams, and exciting matchups as we count down to the season opener in early June.

About NPL Pickleball:

NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (50+) professional pickleball players, featuring top pro players from around the nation. Founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, Michael "Hammer Mike" Chen, and Tom DeCaprio, NPL Pickleball held a successful draft in April where the league’s six team owners selected players and announced their rosters for the 2023 season. NPL Pickleball’s regular season weekends will take place from June to September, culminating in a season-ending Championships in October where the Championship title and $100,000 in prize money will be on the line. All events in 2023 will be held at Chicken N Pickle's state-of-the-art indoor facilities across the country. For more information on NPL Pickleball, visit the league's website.

About USA Pickleball:

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S. and provides players with official rules, tournaments, rankings and promotional materials. The mission of USA Pickleball is to promote the development and growth of pickleball in the United States and its territories. The association is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and governed by a board of directors and professional staff who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued growth and development of the sport.

NPL Pickleball Media Contact:

Julie Weston, Director of Marketing and Events

info@nplpickleball.com

USA Pickleball Media Contact:

Melissa Zhang, Director of Communications & Content

mzhang@usapickleball.org

Chuck Menke, Chief Marketing Officer

cmenke@usapickleball.org

NPL Draft Reveal Show