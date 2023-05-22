Overnight closure of the northbound Floyd Boulevard exit ramp (exit 147a) on I-29 begins on Tuesday night, May 23

Posted on: May 22, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – May 22, 2023 – If you travel on Interstate 29 in Sioux City you need to be aware of an exit ramp closure that may impact your travel. Beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, May 23, until Wednesday morning, May 24 at 6 a.m., weather permitting, crews will close the northbound Floyd Boulevard exit ramp (exit 147A) on I-29 so crews can work on a bridge deck seal project.

While the roadway is closed, drivers on I-29 will be detoured around the work zone using the northbound Nebraska Street exit ramp (exit 147B), Gordon Drive, Virginia Street, and the southbound frontage road (see map).

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project contact Dakin Schultz, District 3 Office, at 712-274-5837 or dakin.schultz@iowadot.us