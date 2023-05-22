ROYALTON BARRACKS \\ DOMESTIC ASSAULT \\ INTERFERENCE WITH ACCESS TO EMERGENCY SERVICES

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2002346

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Conway

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 5/22/23 @ 0841 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Granville, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault\ Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Mark Hammond

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of family fight at a residence in Granville, VT. Mark Hammond, 53, of Granville was arrested for Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services. He was cited to appear in Addison Criminal Court on 5/23/22 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/23/23 @ 1230

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Todd Conway

Vermont State Police

Troop B – Royalton

Phone (802) 234-9933

Fax (802) 234-6520