ROYALTON BARRACKS \\ DOMESTIC ASSAULT \\ INTERFERENCE WITH ACCESS TO EMERGENCY SERVICES
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2002346
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Conway
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 5/22/23 @ 0841 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Granville, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault\ Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Mark Hammond
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of family fight at a residence in Granville, VT. Mark Hammond, 53, of Granville was arrested for Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services. He was cited to appear in Addison Criminal Court on 5/23/22 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/23/23 @ 1230
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Todd Conway
Vermont State Police
Troop B – Royalton
Phone (802) 234-9933
Fax (802) 234-6520