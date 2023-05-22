Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,119 in the last 365 days.

May 22 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Business and Licensing Division Team Wins Prestigious IACA Merit Award

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, May 22, 2023 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s Office has been awarded the prestigious International Association of Commercial Administrators (IACA) Merit Award for Innovative Customer Service in a Post-Covid World. This award marks the Colorado Secretary of State’s Seventh IACA Merit Award since 2011.

“I’m so proud of the Secretary of State’s Office’s Business and Licensing Division for being recognized with the IACA Merit Award,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “My office is dedicated to helping Colorado business owners at every step of the process. This award honors the hard work and innovation of every member of the Business and Licensing Division at the Secretary of State’s Office.”

The IACA Merit Awards are given each year to jurisdictions who have successfully implemented an innovative change. A select panel of experts carefully reviews each submission and assigns a score in the areas of Effectiveness, Originality, Significance and Transferability, and Lessons Learned, and determines the winners.

The Secretary of State’s Office received the IACA Merit Award for Innovative Customer Service in a Post-Covid world in recognition of the office’s modernized check-in process. The new process allows customers to easily check in using a QR code, enables staff to provide enhanced customer service, gives the office real-time data on customer service, and helps the office’s employees feel valued and protected in a post-Covid environment.

For more information on the services the Secretary of State’s Office provides to businesses, please visit https://www.coloradosos.gov/pubs/business/businessHome.html. For more information on the IACA Merit Awards, visit https://www.iaca.org/about-iaca/merit-awards/

You just read:

May 22 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Business and Licensing Division Team Wins Prestigious IACA Merit Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more