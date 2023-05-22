May 22 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Business and Licensing Division Team Wins Prestigious IACA Merit Award

State of Colorado

Denver, May 22, 2023 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s Office has been awarded the prestigious International Association of Commercial Administrators (IACA) Merit Award for Innovative Customer Service in a Post-Covid World. This award marks the Colorado Secretary of State’s Seventh IACA Merit Award since 2011.

“I’m so proud of the Secretary of State’s Office’s Business and Licensing Division for being recognized with the IACA Merit Award,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “My office is dedicated to helping Colorado business owners at every step of the process. This award honors the hard work and innovation of every member of the Business and Licensing Division at the Secretary of State’s Office.”

The IACA Merit Awards are given each year to jurisdictions who have successfully implemented an innovative change. A select panel of experts carefully reviews each submission and assigns a score in the areas of Effectiveness, Originality, Significance and Transferability, and Lessons Learned, and determines the winners.

The Secretary of State’s Office received the IACA Merit Award for Innovative Customer Service in a Post-Covid world in recognition of the office’s modernized check-in process. The new process allows customers to easily check in using a QR code, enables staff to provide enhanced customer service, gives the office real-time data on customer service, and helps the office’s employees feel valued and protected in a post-Covid environment.

For more information on the services the Secretary of State’s Office provides to businesses, please visit https://www.coloradosos.gov/pubs/business/businessHome.html. For more information on the IACA Merit Awards, visit https://www.iaca.org/about-iaca/merit-awards/.