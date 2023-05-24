Concept3D Joins FoundationCCC's College Buys Platform, Enhancing Campus Experiences for CA Higher Education Institutions
Concept3D, a leading provider of software solutions including interactive maps, virtual tours, and event management software, is pleased to announce its selection as an approved vendor by the Foundation for California Community Colleges (FoundationCCC). Through this partnership, Concept3D's innovative solutions will now be available to California's institutions of higher education via the CollegeBuys platform with potential to bring significant benefits to campuses throughout the state.
Concept3D's platform offers a comprehensive suite of services that help colleges and universities create engaging, informative, and accessible experiences for students, staff, and visitors. Its software allows institutions to develop interactive campus maps and virtual tours, while also efficiently managing events and resources.
"We are thrilled to become an approved vendor with FoundationCCC and join the CollegeBuys platform. Our solutions are designed to help California's colleges and universities create immersive and dynamic experiences that improve campus navigation, accessibility, and event management. We are excited to work with institutions across the state to enhance the way they engage with their communities and support their educational missions," said Gordon Boyes, Concept3D CEO.
By partnering with FoundationCCC, Concept3D will help California's higher education institutions leverage cutting-edge technology to create more interactive and accessible campus experiences. This collaboration will enhance campus life for students and staff, while also streamlining the event management process for the participating institutions.
J.C. Sales, Vice President of Program Development at FoundationCCC, commented, "Our partnership with Concept3D reinforces our commitment to providing California's colleges and universities with access to the best resources available. Concept3D's innovative solutions will empower our institutions to create engaging, informative, and accessible experiences for their students and staff, while streamlining event management processes. This collaboration ultimately supports our schools in offering an exceptional educational environment."
Concept3D provides the ability to create an elevated, university-branded experience for student events, interactive mapping, virtual tours, and more within one, centralized platform. Concept3D allows administrators to bring their campus to life with visually stunning, immersive online experiences that improve campus communications, recruitment, and navigation while engaging current and potential students. Serving the higher education community for over a decade, Concept3D clients include more than 700 universities and colleges, including over 70% of the top 100 U.S. universities, as well as live events, destinations, and sporting venues. For more information, visit https://concept3d.com.
The Foundation for California Community Colleges is the official nonprofit foundation to the California Community Colleges. The Foundation's mission is to benefit, support, and enhance the missions of the California Community Colleges system, the largest higher education system in the nation. Incorporated in 1998, the Foundation works to benefit all California Community College students, colleges, college foundations, and the system as a whole by accelerating paths to economic and social mobility, strengthening communities, and reducing barriers to opportunities for all Californians. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.foundationccc.org.
