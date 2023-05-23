Request for Proposal - Child Care Biz Help Seeks Child Care Center Partner for Innovative Madison, SD Project
EINPresswire.com/ -- Child Care Biz Help, in collaboration with the Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC), is taking a significant step forward in addressing the urgent childcare needs in Madison, South Dakota. The partners have embarked on an ambitious project to establish a state-of-the-art childcare center.
To bolster the momentum of this initiative, Child Care Biz Help is announcing a Request for Proposal (RFP) to find a seasoned, quality childcare provider to operate the new center.
The dire shortage of childcare services in Madison, qualifying it as a childcare desert, has affected the local community significantly. Parents, especially working ones, have been left with minimal options. The planned childcare center is part of a strategic solution to bridge this gap, providing accessible and high-quality childcare services for over 100 children, from infancy through five years old.
This new center is more than just a childcare facility. It represents an essential pillar of the community's social and economic infrastructure, providing critical support to local families and the workforce. The facility is planned to be a hub of educational, social, and recreational activities, complementing the vibrant community spirit of Madison.
The call for proposals is now open to experienced, high-quality childcare providers interested in operating the new center. Applicants should be prepared to deliver exceptional, impactful early childhood education services to the children of Madison, thus, helping shape the community's future. The selection criteria will emphasize quality, experience, and a demonstrated commitment to the children and their families.
Proposals must be submitted via email by June 28th. The full details, requirements, and additional contact information for questions and submissions are available at the following link:
Request for Proposal (RFP) document
Child Care Biz Help encourages all interested parties to seize this unique opportunity to positively impact Madison's community. Through collaboration and shared vision, we can transform the landscape of childcare services in Madison, securing a brighter future for the city's youngest residents and their families.
About Child Care Biz Help Child Care Biz Help is the childcare industry's premier consulting firm, offering customized, holistic solutions to help their clients' childcare centers operate more efficiently, increase enrollment, and implement effective marketing strategies.
All proposals are due via email by 1:00 p.m. (Central Time), Friday, June 28th, 2023. Submissions must be sent via email to Brooke Rollag of the Lake Area Improvement Corp:
Brooke Rollag
brooke@madisonworks.com.
Please specify in the subject line of the email “LAIC-RFP for Construction and Operation of Child Care Center”
We encourage questions early and throughout the proposal preparation period, and questions and responses will be distributed to all potential proposers to whom this RFP was sent by LAIC. Efforts will be made to respond promptly to questions, but LAIC is not responsible for any effect on a particular proposal from the timing of, or the response itself.
Brooke Rollag
About Child Care Biz Help Child Care Biz Help is the childcare industry's premier consulting firm, offering customized, holistic solutions to help their clients' childcare centers operate more efficiently, increase enrollment, and implement effective marketing strategies.
Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC)
brooke@madisonworks.com
