Agency Mania Solutions Returns as Sponsor of ProcureCon Marketing’s London Conference
Partnership Management Software firm reissued its support for the second year in a row, committed to drive greater efficiencies, cost savings and ROI.
Our business has expanded significantly in Europe where some of the world’s largest companies are headquartered today. We are excited to participate again in this prestigious industry event in London!”LONDON, WA, ENGLAND, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) announced today its sponsorship and support of ProcureCon Marketing London Conference, held annually by the Worldwide Business Research June 6-8 inside London’s iconic County Hall. Attended by some of Europe’s top brands, this flagship event brings together hundreds of marketing procurement leaders to network, learn in small-group settings, and attend keynote presentations to discover ways to increase effectiveness of marketing, partnerships and drive greater ROI on spend. The advertising industry’s gathering of strategy-level procurement executives from the world’s largest advertisers presents an ideal opportunity to broadly raise awareness of Agency Mania Solutions' expanded capabilities in the European market.
— Bruno Gralpois
For the second year in a row, AMS proudly participates as a “brand sponsor”, visible via signage onsite at the event and represented in-person by Co-Founders and Principals, Bruno Gralpois and Shaun Wolfe. AMS will be visible to in-person delegates at the event and offer itself as a resource on the event website, sharing innovative practices to drive operational efficiencies and top results for advertisers in their agency partnerships.
“Our business has expanded significantly in Europe where some of the world’s largest companies are headquartered today. We are excited to participate again in this prestigious industry event in London, allowing us to reconnect in person with marketing procurement leaders from top European brands – long-term colleagues and new ones. This ProcureCon event is a unique opportunity to come together and change our industry for the better.” said Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder and Principal, Agency Mania Solutions. “As attendees look for innovative, automated and streamlined ways to drive value to their organizations and improve their Supplier Relationship Management activities, this event is the perfect venue for AMS to showcase its leading cloud-based agency management technology platform and tailored flagship solutions like ScopeDeliver, EvaluationDeliver and RosterDeliver.”
Agency Mania Solutions’ team will be in-person for the conference entirety, using the opportunity to network with like-minds and be a resource to those looking to up-level their agency partnerships. Look for them on the Event Sponsor Page as a leader in client/agency relationship management. The AMS team will also be sharing live perspective and event takeaways/learnings via social media. Follow Agency Mania Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as Bruno Gralpois on LinkedIn and Twitter.
