Agency Mania Solutions Appoints VP of Client Strategy with Extensive Experience in Agency Relations
BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agency Mania Solutions, a leading provider of custom partnership management software solutions is proud to announce the appointment of Zorina Crooks as Vice President of Client Strategy. With over 11 years of experience in agency relations, Zorina Crooks brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.
As VP of Client Strategy, Crooks will be responsible for leading the company's efforts to develop and implement strategic partnerships with key clients. Crooks will work closely with client services and operations teams to ensure that the company's offerings align with the needs and goals of its growing list of Fortune 500 clients.
"We are thrilled to have Zorina Crooks join our team as VP of Client Strategy," said Teri Wiegman, Co-Founder and Principal. "Her extensive experience in agency relations will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business. We are confident that we will be able to build even stronger partnerships with our clients and their agency partners, advise them on how to increase value to their organization."
Zorina Crooks is a highly respected industry professional with a proven track record of success in agency relations, IT/Software professional with extensive experience in the IT/Software field supporting sales/marketing operations and processes. Prior to joining Agency Mania Solutions, Crooks held senior consulting and leadership roles, where she played a key role in building and maintaining strategic partnerships with key clients.
"I am excited to join Agency Mania Solutions and to be a part of such a dynamic and innovative team," said Crooks. "I look forward to working with the team to build even stronger partnerships with our clients, and to help drive the company's continued growth and success."
About Agency Mania Solutions
Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-based company offering automated, customizable, SaaS-based solutions designed to significantly improve the ability of brand advertisers to effectively manage their valuable agency and supplier relationships. AMS is dedicated to helping the world’s largest brands realize greater value from their partnerships to navigate change and drive better business outcomes. The pressure of constant change on global brands – a proliferation of channels, digitalization of every facet of marketing, investor expectations and constrained budgets – makes it an absolute requirement for brands and agencies to produce more effective outcomes. AMS empowers them to get there. For more information, visit www.agencymania.com.
Agency Mania Solutions is based in Bellevue WA and serves a global customer base.
