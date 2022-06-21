Agency Mania Solutions Listed in Top 5 MarTech Companies to Watch 2022
Agency Mania Solutions, a top-rated industry pioneer offering custom agency management solutions hits the top 5 MarTech listBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silicon Review named Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) in their June issue, 5 Best MarTech Companies to Watch. From startups to consortiums, the magazine recognizes top innovative enterprise solutions and their leaders, building awareness with technology decision makers all around the U.S.
The magazine’s article introduces AMS as a global leader in what they call “Partnership Enablement Software”, finding ways to automate the most common aspects of client-agency relationships and innovative means to deepen, streamline, extract actionable insight that turns relationships into growth engines.
“We are thrilled to be featured as a leader in MarTech which reaffirms the work we do to improve collaboration between large brand advertisers and their ecosystem of advertising and marketing suppliers which they rely on to market themselves successfully,” says Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder & Principal, Agency Mania Solutions.
The Silicon Review shares highlights of their interview with Agency Mania Solutions’ co-founders Shaun Wolfe, Teri Wiegman and Bruno Gralpois to get their perspective on how their software is fundamentally changing how companies interact and collaborate with their agency partners, so the value of these relationships can exponentially grow.
About Agency Mania Solutions
Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-based company offering automated, customizable, SaaS-based solutions designed to significantly improve the ability of brand advertisers to effectively manage their valuable agency and supplier relationships. AMS is dedicated to helping the world’s largest brands realize greater value from their partnerships in order to navigate change and drive better business outcomes. The pressure of constant change on global brands – a proliferation of channels, digitalization of every facet of marketing, investor expectations and constrained budgets – makes it an absolute requirement for brands and agencies to produce more effective outcomes. AMS empowers them to get there.
About The Silicon Review
The Silicon Review is the world’s most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Our community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, and diverse IT professionals.
