Trena Bolden Fields Hosts the "You Are Worthy Summit" On June 28 to June 30 at the Le Meriden In Atlanta, GA
Taking place June 28–30 in Atlanta, Georgia, this year’s You Are Worthy Summit is packed full of exciting and dynamic events.
As an accomplished international speaker, career and life coach, and workshop facilitator, Trena Bolden Fields passionately guides individuals on a journey of self-discovery.
Trena Bolden Fields is the founder of the You Are Worthy Summit and the creative force behind Bolden Fields, LLC.
Transformation Expert, Trena Bolden Fields, and thought leaders in personal development help attendees claim their worth.
We are looking for people who are ready to shift from being in internal conflict with their innermost desires to activating their worthy dreams.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES , May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformation Coach Trena Bolden Fields will host her 2023 "You Are Worthy Summit" at the Le Meridien in Atlanta, GA, on June 28-30, 2023. The event begins with a VIP Private Bonus Day on June 27th. The "You Are Worthy Summit" is for change-makers, trailblazers, and visionary leaders who are ready to break free from limitations and step into the life they were born to create.
— Trena Bolden Fields
This summit will also help attendees activate the transformation they want to make. “We will guide you toward growth and healing across key areas of your life, including relationships, finance, health, spirituality, career, entrepreneurship, belonging, and success. Together, we'll hold a safe space for you to explore your blockages, deepest passions, and inner callings,” said Trena Bolden Fields. “This year, our focus is on Moving Beyond Barriers. No matter what has been holding you back from recognizing your worth and activating your personal and professional aspirations with the utmost confidence, our mission is to guide you through the process of transcending it all.”
The "You Are Worthy Summit" is packed with information on the steps that individuals can take to recommit to themselves, develop their personal and professional goals, get the solutions they need, and activate the transformation. The summit is three full days beginning with a VIP Private Bonus Day on June 27th. The summit will continue through June 28-30, 2023, at the Le Meridien in Atlanta, GA. The summit will include over 15 top experts in the personal development space who will listen to you and guide you on your journey toward self-actualization and fulfillment.
"We are looking for people who are ready to shift from being in internal conflict with their innermost desires to activating their worthy dreams", said Fields.
The "You Are Worthy Summit" will provide you with the tools, guidance, and support you need to:
* Overcome your inner critic
* Unlock new possibilities, and
* Reclaim your worth
This year’s "You Are Worthy Summit" is packed full of exciting and dynamic events, including morning and afternoon sessions, a VIP lunch, and panel discussions. For more information or to register for the summit, visit https://myi.trenaboldenfieldscoaching.com/you-are-worthy-summit-1
About Trena Bolden Fields
Trena Bolden Fields is the founder of the "You Are Worthy Summit" and the creative force behind Bolden Fields, LLC. Her exceptional talents as an actor, writer, and strategist blend seamlessly to empower clients and propel them toward unprecedented achievements in both their personal and professional endeavors.
As an accomplished international speaker, career and life coach, and workshop facilitator, Trena passionately guides individuals on a journey of self-discovery. Her expertise lies in uncovering the core issues, fostering a sense of belonging, embracing self-worth, living purposefully, leading with vision, and creating lasting legacies. She has captivated audiences in the U.S., South Africa, and Mexico.
Trena Bolden Fields
Bolden Fields Coaching
+1 240-334-7767
support@trenaboldenfields.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other