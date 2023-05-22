A New Children's Book Introduces the Early Math Concept of Three-Dimensional Shapes Through a Tour of the Four Seasons
With charming, diverse illustrations and catchy rhymes, Spheres All Year teaches young kids to recognize spherical shapes in the world around them
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Look at our world through new eyes and start seeing the spheres that surround us! Science Naturally is pleased to be publishing Elizabeth Everett's third children's book, Spheres All Year. It will be published simultaneously with the English/Spanish bilingual edition, Spheres All Year / Esferas todo el año.
Kids quickly learn to recognize circles, squares, and triangles. But what about the shapes we can hold in our hands, stack, or roll across the floor? From a little ball of cookie dough to the huge Earth we live on, Spheres All Year teaches children to identify spherical objects of all kinds and will inspire them to apply that recognition in their own lives.
Spheres All Year is illustrated by Anuki López, whose endearing artwork features easily recognizable scenes children can relate to, such as playing soccer or eating ice cream on a hot day. Each page evokes a bright and youthful energy as you explore popular activities both seasonal and everyday.
The bilingual English/Spanish edition of this book, Spheres All Year / Esferas todo el año, will be released alongside the English edition. The rhyming Spanish text was adapted and reviewed by native speakers to ensure that the language is accurate and rhythmic. Science Naturally is committed to publishing works in a variety of world languages to help children everywhere get excited about science and reading.
Perfect for any curious child aged 2–7, Spheres All Year provides the ideal opportunity to both encourage literacy and establish early math concepts in one neat package. Easy-to-understand diagrams clearly illustrate the differences between two-dimensional and three-dimensional objects, and make math not a lesson but rather a fun and memorable exercise. Even the youngest readers can pick up on the basics and have fun flipping through the pages with the simplified special edition board book shaped like a circle.
To expand and extend the content, Science Naturally will provide a free, downloadable Teacher’s Guide in English on their website.
Elizabeth Everett spent 16 years as a classroom teacher before venturing into writing. Inspired by her energetic youngster, Jalen, and his love for books, she took her background in education and meshed it with his childhood interests. She lives in Colorado with her family where they love spending time outdoors in the Western sun. She is the author of This Is the Sun and Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star. She can be reached at Elizabeth.Everett@ScienceNaturally.com.
Anuki López studied Fine Arts Grade at the University of Seville in Spain. She has been drawing since she can remember; a notebook and colored pencils were her favorite toys. Once she’d grown up, she studied Art and Graphic Design Art at university. In her final year, she discovered the fantastic world of children's book illustration and fell in love with it. She loves working and living her life as an illustrator, bringing children illustrations that are full of color, magic, humor, animals, respect and, of course, love. You can see more of her art on her Instagram page, @anukilopez.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, to arrange author interviews, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
Spheres All Year
Written by Elizabeth Everett • Illustrated by Anuki López
English • Ages 2-7 • 8 x 8” • 32 Pages
Hardback ($14.95) ISBN: 978-1-958629-22-2
Paperback ($12.95) ISBN: 978-1-958629-21-5
eBook ($10.99) ISBN: 978-1-958629-18-5
Spheres All Year / Esferas todo el año
Written by Elizabeth Everett • Illustrated by Anuki López
Bilingual English/Spanish • Ages 2-7
Paperback ($12.95) ISBN: 978-1-958629-23-9 • 8 x 8” • 32 Pages
Special Edition Board ($11.95) ISBN: 978-1-958629-17-8 • 7 x 7” • 24 Pages
eBook ($10.99) ISBN: 978-1-958629-20-8
