Young San Diegan Filmmakers Get a Chance to Shine
Local K-12 student video competition and festival
The films submitted for this edition of our annual celebration of young visual artists were more accomplished and dynamic than ever before.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Media Arts Center San Diego is bringing the magic of videography and editing to the classroom through its annual iVIE (Innovative Video in Education) Student Awards & Film Festival. The Media Arts Center San Diego is proud to bring an event where students can get creative and explore their talents. Student filmmakers from schools all across the county, including Central San Diego, El Cajon, Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside, Clairemont, Vista, Fallbrook, and La Mesa are among the participants. This year some of the categories for submission are news stories, PSAs, animation, a music-centric category, and a call to action to use Tik Tok for good!
— Exhibition Arts Manager at the Media Arts Center San Diego, Moisés Esparza
San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) is the presenting sponsor this year and bringing back a prominent submission category this year - #LOVELECTRIC, which asks students to submit videos exploring the world of Electric Vehicles.
The red carpet will be rolled out for the nominees on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the official awards ceremony taking place at Reading Cinema Town Square - 4665 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117. Nominees and guests will enjoy music, a photo booth, and screenings for all categories followed by an awards presentation. One winner from each grade level will walk away with a $750 prize, from the #LOVELECTRIC category!.
"Year after year, the talented student filmmakers of San Diego County continue to amaze and impress the selection committee and jurors for the iVIE Awards and Student Film Festival, " said Moisés Esparza, Exhibition Arts Manager at the Media Arts Center San Diego. “The films submitted for this edition of our annual celebration of young visual artists were more accomplished and dynamic than ever before. From Music Videos to TikToks to #LOVELECTRIC shorts, we have something for everyone! We are particularly excited to continue championing the theatrical experience by giving these students and their families the opportunity to see these films on the big-screen. There is no greater communal experience than watching films at a cinema!"
Since 2001, iVIE has grown into a major San Diego County-wide student video competition. Annually, there are more than 500 video submissions from 120 teachers, 73 Schools, 23 Districts, and a handful of private schools, involving approximately 3,500 students. Submitted videos are judged by media professionals and educators curated by Media Arts Center San Diego (organizer of the 30th Annual San Diego Latino Film Festival & more).
iVIE Student Awards & Film Festival is a local K-12 student video competition and festival conceived to encourage and reward teachers and students who recognize the power of video as a creative and educational tool.
For more information please visit the website at https://ivieawards.org.
###
Susana Franco
Level Up PR Solutions
email us here
+1 9515009516
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
See a recap of last year’s iVIE Awards Ceremony