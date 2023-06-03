Dr. Allen Foulad Achieves Natural Facelift and Neck Lift Results Using Advanced “Deep” Techniques
Dr. Allen Foulad based in Beverly Hills, is Hollywood’s new “go to” doctor his Achieves Natural Facelift and Neck Lift Results Using Advanced “Deep” TechniquesBEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Allen Foulad, a highly specialized facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, is at the forefront of face and neck rejuvenation procedures. He emphasizes the importance of addressing the deeper underlying structures during facelift and neck lift surgeries. He is well known for his extended deep plane facelift technique, which involves releasing ligaments within the deep plane so that the sagging tissues can be lifted to a more youthful position without tension. This helps avoid the “pulled” look and reduces the risk of visible and widened scars.
Dr. Foulad’s most comprehensive neck lift goes beyond the standard platysmaplasty by including deep neck sculpting. This type of neck lifting involves reducing and sculpting structures deep to the platysma muscle, such as subplatysmal fat, digastric muscles, and submandibular glands. Dr. Foulad highlights the experience and skill required to safely and effectively sculpt each of these deep components to achieve a smooth contour. This advanced multi-layer deep neck lifting technique can substantially improve neck contour and jawline definition, while maintaining a natural appearing result.
About Dr. Foulad
Dr. Allen Foulad's expertise and meticulous approach set him apart as a true leader in the field of facial plastic surgery. Dr. Foulad stands out as a double board-certified surgeon, with specialized training in both Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. This comprehensive background provides him with an unparalleled understanding of the intricacies of the face and neck. Dr. Foulad also sits as associate clinical faculty at the internationally renowned Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he also holds hospital privileges.
Dr. Foulad excels in a wide range of cosmetic, functional, and reconstructive surgeries, including rhinoplasty, deep plane facelift and neck lift, brow lift, blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery). He performs various facial and neck contouring procedures, such as liposuction, buccal fat reduction, and chin augmentation. Moreover, he possesses expertise in many non-surgical techniques aimed at enhancing beauty and reducing the visible signs of aging. This includes skillful administration of dermal fillers, neuromodulators, and lasers.
With his exceptional skills, artistic touch, and commitment to patient satisfaction, Dr. Foulad consistently delivers outstanding results that exceed expectations, making him a trusted choice for those seeking transformative and natural-looking enhancements. Located in the prestigious area of Beverly Hills, Dr. Allen Foulad's practice provides a comfortable and inviting environment for patients seeking face and neck rejuvenation procedures.
