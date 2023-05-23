MDUUC to host Party for the Planet June 10th
Featuring Jim Ocean Band in collaboration with Sustainable Walnut Creek, 350 Contra Costa and UU Ministry for the Earth– Proceeds to Benefit Climate Non-Profits
Why now? Because the planet needs a good garage band! ”WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with Sustainable Walnut Creek, 350 Contra Costa and UU Ministry for the Earth, Mt. Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church (MDUUC) will host Party for the Planet -- a climate justice extravaganza at the MDUUC Event Center Saturday, June 10th at 7:30pm. (doors open at 6:30)
As part of its ‘Fossil Fools Tour’, the renowned Jim Ocean Band will treat the audience to a live performance of their new album, "FrankenClime" -- a humor-infused rock ‘n’ roll monster mash spotlighting the environmental challenges of the times.
In addition to the music, this lively action-packed event will include:
• A “trashy fashion” show, so wear your best homemade outfit sourced from recycled materials.
• An ‘Upcycle Booth:’ Bring something for the sustainability-in-action ‘Bring an item, take an item’ upcycle booth – a fun way to find a new home for a like-new, no-longer-needed household item or unwanted gift you’ve been holding onto.
• Sustainability booths, staffed by vendors with unique “sustainability products” for sale, and
• Inspiring messages from a variety of speakers on the front lines of the environmental/sustainability movement.
• Snacks and drinks: premium beer and wine will be available for sale, along with a sampling of yummy snacks and desserts for free.
Party for the Planet is an opportunity to come together, contribute meaningfully to the existential challenge of our times and enjoyably connect with like-minded people. Reserve seats at tinyurl.com/partyfortheplanet23 (This is a family-friendly event and admission is FREE for kids ages 18 and under. $15 online; sliding scale tickets will be available at the door.) Click here to volunteer and help make this an eco-celebration to remember!
About Jim Ocean
Over the decades, singer/songwriter Jim Ocean has written an impressive collection of thought-provoking, genre-bending songs that explore the nuances and quirks of the human animal. With his new band, he has turned his eye toward the environmental challenges of the day. With soulful harmonies and a tight, driving rhythm section, the Jim Ocean Band has come out swinging with its debut album, “FrankenClime”. Featuring concerned, smart lyrics set to a beat, the in-your-face energy and contagious hooks have audiences dancing, laughing, and thinking all at the same time. As much about the mission as the music, the Jim Ocean Band welcomes collaborations and is available to produce benefit concerts for social justice and environmental organizations. (More information about the band at https://jimoceanmusic.com/epk and https://jimoceanmusic.com.
About MDUUC
Mt. Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church (MDUUC) is a welcoming faith community which holds that religious values matter, not because we believe in them, but because we live them. Recognizing that the climate crisis is a moral and spiritual imperative, the Climate Action Committee at MDUUC sponsors ongoing activities and educational campaigns on Climate Change. We bring to life our Unitarian Universalist values as we seek truth and work for justice, nurture compassion and courage, reach out to each other to bridge the divisions that wound the human family – and in the process, collaborating with other communities and with you, we are transforming ourselves and our world. www.mduuc.org.
