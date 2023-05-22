10th Judicial District hosting warrant clearance day

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

PUEBLO – Is there an outstanding warrant for your arrest and you are tired of wondering if today is the day you will have a run-in with law enforcement? Are you interested in meeting with an attorney to learn what you need to do to move forward and resolve your case? Then the 10th Judicial District’s warrant clearance day may hold the key to clearing up your past and moving on with your future.

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pueblo Judicial Building (501 N. Elizabeth Street, Pueblo, CO 81003), the courts, public defender, and district attorney for the 10th Judicial District will come together to help people clear their warrants to be successful in moving forward and resolving their legal matters.

No arrests will be made for people seeking help to clear outstanding warrants for eligible offenses. Offenses that are eligible for warrant clearance include some misdemeanor, traffic, and petty drug charges; drug felony 4 charges; some class 5 and class 6 felonies; and charges for failure to register as a sex offender.

Ineligible offenses include any warrants outside of Pueblo County, domestic violence misdemeanors and felonies, any cases under the Victim Rights Act, careless driving causing death or injury, third or subsequent DUIs, weapons charges, felony eluding, arson, sex offenses except failure to register, and class 1 through 4 felonies except drug felony 4 charges.

Participants in the warrant clearance day include the 10th Judicial District’s Courts and Probation Department, Office of the State Public Defender and other defense attorneys, Office of the District Attorney, Pueblo City Prosecutor, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Pueblo Police Department, and Recovery Monitoring Service.

For questions and to verify eligibility: warrantforgiveness.pueblo@coloradodefenders.us