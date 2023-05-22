St. Albans Barracks // Burglary // Montgomery
CASE#: 23A2002606
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 5/9/23 13:01
INCIDENT LOCATION: Montgomery
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Sandra Bowman
AGE: 79
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/9/23, VT State Police received a report. Sandra Bowman, of Montgomery had her bicycle stolen out of her garage. The bicycle is described as a black Trek Navigator with a computer on the handle bar for mileage, etc., a pack under the seat with bike tools and a spare tube, a small air pump on the bar, and a rack on the back. Anyone with information on this is encouraged to contact State Police CPL Marchand at 802-524-5993.