St. Albans Barracks // Burglary // Montgomery

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2002606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Adam Marchand                     

STATION:   St. Albans      

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 5/9/23 13:01

INCIDENT LOCATION: Montgomery

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

VICTIM: Sandra Bowman

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 5/9/23, VT State Police received a report.  Sandra Bowman, of Montgomery had her bicycle stolen out of her garage.  The bicycle is described as a black Trek Navigator with a computer on the handle bar for mileage, etc., a pack under the seat with bike tools and a spare tube, a small air pump on the bar, and a rack on the back.  Anyone with information on this is encouraged to contact State Police CPL Marchand at 802-524-5993.

 

 

St. Albans Barracks // Burglary // Montgomery

