The Hartley Drive Family YMCA Aquatics Department in High Point Earns Autism Certification to Enhance Inclusivity

Hartley Drive Family YMCA's aquatics department is now a Certified Autism Center™ and joining Visit High Point's Certified Autism Destination™ movement

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartley Drive Family YMCA's aquatics department in High Point, North Carolina, is now a Certified Autism Center™, giving it the tools necessary to better assist autistic individuals and their families. Their staff has undergone an in-depth position-specific training program that has provided them with the information they need to make the YMCA pool experience more accessible for those who are sensory-sensitive or autistic.

"Earning this certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards equips our staff and volunteers with the tools needed to provide an inclusive environment for all our members, guests, and aquatic program participants. These trainings enhance our focus on accessibility and move us towards our commitment to making the YMCA of High Point a place where everyone belongs," says Lynn Lomax, President and CEO of the YMCA of High Point.

By becoming a Certified Autism Center™ and joining Visit High Point's Certified Autism Destination™ movement, the Hartley Drive Family YMCA aquatics department demonstrates its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. This initiative aims to provide a welcoming environment for autistic individuals, including training and certification for local businesses and attractions on how to better serve and accommodate autistic individuals and their families. High Point-area businesses and organizations that have earned the Certified Autism Center™ designation include High Point Library Children's Department, JH Adams Inn, High Point Museum, Courtyard by Marriott High Point, Nido & Mariana Qubein Children's Museum, Wingate by Wyndham High Point, Sweet Old Bill's restaurant, Distractions: An Art Entertainment Studio, Q's Corner, High Point Rockers, High Point Arts Council and Visit High Point with others in the process.

Many communities around the US and globally are working toward autism certification through IBCCES to strategically improve the experience for visitors and residents and attract travelers looking for more welcoming and accessible destinations. For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

"Partnering with organizations like YMCA Hartley Dr aquatics department is essential to ensure their team has the knowledge and expertise to better meet the specific needs of the whole community, including autistic individuals," shared Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES. "By working together, IBCCES, Visit High Point, and other local organizations can create a more inclusive destination to make High Point more welcoming and accessible for all visitors and residents alike."

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com and CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as free online resources for families that lists certified locations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each location listed on the sites has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About The Hartley Drive Family YMCA

The Hartley Drive Family YMCA has been serving the High Point Community for decades and continues to provide high quality programs and facilities, including an indoor aquatic facility featuring a 6-lane, 25-meter heated pool with diving blocks to accommodate competitive aquatic meets. The pool is also equipped with stairs and a lift to accommodate handicap accessibility needs. The outdoor feature of our aquatic’s facilities includes an outdoor splash pad featuring an interactive, zero-depth water park designed for all ages. Splash Pad activities include spraying, splashing, dumping and walk-through features!

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.