ManesLAB Unveils CutUp: A Web3 Streetwear Trend Brand for Gen-Z players
CutUp is the remarkable crypto-native trend brand, specifically designed to cater to the style and preferences of Gen Z and players in Web3.
CutUp is the remarkable crypto-native trend brand, specifically designed to cater to the style and preferences of Gen Z and players in Web3.”HONGKONG, HONGKONG, CHINA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of CutUp, an innovative streetwear trend brand introduced by ManesLAB. CutUp is the remarkable crypto-native trend brand, specifically designed to cater to the style and preferences of Gen Z and players in Web3. With this launch, CutUp aims to build a connection between fashion of Web2 and the world of Web3, bringing together culture and commerce in a unique way .
— ManesLAB
Powered by the ManesLAB ecosystem, CutUp is making its entry into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through a collaboration with WeirdoGhostGang (WGG) firstly, the most-consensus NFT project in Asia that just finished its one-year anniversary celebrity on Feb. This kind of partnership will enable more NFT projects to broaden their reach by creating unique brand identities in different regions and industries. CutUp will use clothing, merchandise, and cultural symbols to achieve this goal.
As part of this collaboration, holders of WGG NFTs will receive ongoing discounts on CutUp products, along with other exclusive benefits to be announced in future updates. CutUp is also committed to helping traditional brands explore the possibilities of Web3, finding new opportunities for growth, attracting valuable customers, and building a diverse ecosystem of cultural products and co-branded collaborations under MID, which is the decentralized identity protocol powered by ManesLAB.
ManesLAB is a pioneering brand group and a Web3 incubator that is at the forefront of Web3 culture and the creator economy. Driven by a commitment to innovation, ManesLAB focuses on harnessing the power of blockchain technology to usher in a new era of Web3 culture and the creator economy. The brand group is dedicated to providing businesses and individuals with seamless integration between Web2 and Web3, granting them access to a wide range of resources, including communities, infrastructures, consultancy services, and supply chains. All of these resources are available within the comprehensive ecosystem of ManesLAB, which had closed 1.8 million seeding funds this year.
With the release of a new chapter with CutUp, ManesLAB is taking a bold step toward transforming the fashion industry and redefining how physical brands engage with the digital world. ManesLAB is inviting everyone to join their ecosystem on this exciting journey as they shape the future of fashion and culture in the Web3 era.
