Tegria Bolsters Its Executive Team with Top Healthcare Industry Leaders
Tegria Names Jen Morgan as Chief Financial Officer, Prasanna Gunjikar as Chief Growth Officer
Jen and Prasanna are known and respected throughout the healthcare industry for their integrity, commitment to customers and colleagues, and dedication to delivering results.”USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tegria, a leading healthcare consulting and technology services company, today announced it has appointed two acclaimed industry leaders to its executive team. Jen Morgan joins Tegria as its chief financial officer, and Prasanna Gunjikar as its chief growth officer.
— Brian Cahill, chief executive officer, Tegria
“Jen and Prasanna bring decades of experience growing companies, from startups to global corporations, across all facets of healthcare,” said Brian Cahill, chief executive officer, Tegria. “They are known and respected throughout the healthcare industry for their integrity, commitment to customers and colleagues, and dedication to delivering results. With their addition to our leadership team, Tegria is well-positioned for our next chapter of growth.”
As Tegria’s new CFO, Jen Morgan will lead Tegria’s finance and accounting operations, drawing upon more than twenty years of experience in financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, and M&A, most recently as CFO of SENTA partners, a consolidator of physician practices. Prior to that, she held executive leadership roles with Eyecare Partners and Express Scripts, and she has eleven years of experience in public accounting with Ernst & Young.
Prasanna Gunjikar will drive revenue generation, strategy, market expansion and services as Tegria’s new CGO. He has extensive international experience managing and growing fast-paced healthcare businesses, with proven capabilities in building high-performance teams. Most recently, Gunjikar was senior vice president and head of HTC Global Services’ healthcare & insurance market unit. Prior to that, he was a principal in CapGemini Consulting’s healthcare strategy & consulting division, leading teams and successful engagements for provider and payer customers. A published author of numerous papers and a sought-after speaker, Gunjikar’s career also includes entrepreneurial and technology development achievements in Mumbai, London and Silicon Valley.
About Tegria
Tegria provides consulting and technology services to help healthcare organizations maximize technology, transform operations, improve financials and optimize care. To learn more, visit www.tegria.com
Tanya Jeffers
Brazer Communications
+1 415-720-6456
tanya@brazercommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn