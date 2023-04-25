Tegria Acquires MEDITECH hosting and services firm Sisu Healthcare IT Solutions

Sisu brings breadth and depth in healthcare technology operations, and they share our partnership approach to client engagement.”
— Brian Cahill, chief executive officer, Tegria
USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tegria, a leading healthcare consulting and technology services company, today announced the acquisition of Sisu Healthcare IT Solutions, a highly regarded MEDITECH certified hosting and services firm headquartered near Duluth, Minn.
With the addition of Sisu’s team of experts, Tegria deepens its established hosting, technical solutions and managed services offerings to support MEDITECH clients. A leader in MEDITECH consulting services, Tegria’s experienced consultants leverage a comprehensive set of proprietary internal tools and methodologies to improve workflows and processes enabling MEDITECH clients to successfully implement, optimize and utilize their systems.
“Sisu brings breadth and depth in healthcare technology operations, and they share our partnership approach to client engagement,” said Brian Cahill, chief executive officer, Tegria. “The team strengthens our portfolio of MEDITECH-based offerings and bolsters our ability to help our clients maximize the full capabilities of their systems.”
Since its founding in 1997, Sisu has earned a stellar reputation for customer care, value and technical expertise, broadening its customer experience from primarily rural hospitals in the upper Midwest of the United States to urban facilities, post-acute centers and specialty care hospitals across the country.
“Tegria and Sisu share a steadfast commitment to supporting healthcare organizations as they drive toward innovation and efficiency in their IT environments,” said Kevin Boerboom, chief executive officer, Sisu. “We’re thrilled to join Tegria and partner with clients to help them improve outcomes and transform.”
About Tegria
Tegria provides consulting and technology services to help healthcare organizations maximize technology, transform operations, improve financials and optimize care. To learn more, visit www.tegria.com
About Sisu Healthcare IT Solutions Sisu Solutions brings hosting, managed services and other solutions to healthcare customers ranging from hospitals and physician practices to behavioral/LTC facilities. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Duluth, Minn., Sisu serves customers throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.sisusolutions.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.