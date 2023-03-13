Tegria Names Dr. Ray Gensinger Chief Medical Officer
I firmly believe that effective use of technology will bring optimized healthcare services to the greatest number of people possible”USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tegria, a leading healthcare consulting and technology services company, today announced it has appointed Raymond A. Gensinger, Jr., MD, FHIMSS as senior vice president and chief medical officer. A former chief information officer (CIO) and recognized expert on healthcare data analytics, Dr. Gensinger will take a leadership role in Tegria’s work to help provider and payer clients optimize and advance care through clinical transformation initiatives.
“Ray’s deep experience and perspective as a physician leader and CIO are vital to Tegria’s efforts to improve healthcare,” said Brian Cahill, chief executive officer, Tegria. “We’re helping clients use technology that will enable clinicians to focus on patient care, avoid burnout and keep their communities healthy.”
Gensinger most recently served as CIO for Hospital Sisters Health System, an integrated delivery network across Illinois and Wisconsin, where he oversaw an operating budget of $130 million and a team of 450 colleagues. Previously, he was the chief medical information officer at Fairview Health Services and at Hennepin County Medical Center. He is a diplomate of clinical informatics from the American Board of Preventive Medicine, with specific expertise in clinical software design and electronic health record implementation. He edited and coauthored “Analytics in Healthcare: An Introduction,” which was named HIMSS Book of the Year when it was published in 2014.
“I firmly believe that effective use of technology will bring optimized healthcare services to the greatest number of people possible,” said Gensinger, who reports directly to Cahill. “At Tegria, I’ll have the opportunity to work with leading healthcare organizations across the country and beyond, ultimately helping more people than I ever could as a physician or CIO.”
Gensinger is a licensed general internist and has held faculty appointments at the University of Minnesota’s School of Nursing and Institute for Health Informatics. He recently served on the Healthtrust Information Technology Advisory Board. Gensinger earned his medical degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Illinois Wesleyan University.
