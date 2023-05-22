NSCAS Post-Test Data Verification
NSCAS testing is complete and it time to review student data. Below is the tentative summer schedule. This schedule will depend on the amount of anomalies found and how long it takes to reconcile the districts’ SIS, ADVISER Validation and the testing systems. If you have any questions please contact Maggie Sis (margaret.sis@nebraska.gov).
|NSCAS POST-TEST VERIFICATION SUMMER SCHEDULE* (updated 5/10/2023)
|VENDOR
|TASK
|DIST START
|DIST END
|NWEA
|NSCAS Growth Round 1 Verification Review
Maggie will send identified anomaly records to districts.
|5/22/2023
|5/26/2023
|DRC
|NSCAS Alternate Round 1 Verification Review
Maggie will send identified anomaly records to districts.
|5/30/2023
|6/6/2023
|NWEA
|NSCAS Growth Round 2 Verification Review
Districts will have access to download the report.
|6/19/2023
|6/23/2023
|DRC
|NSCAS Alternate Round 2 Verification Review
Districts will have access to download the report.
(July 3 – 7 is usually an “out of office” time for districts.)
|6/30/2023
|7/14/2023
|ACT
|NSCAS ACT Verification Review
Districts will have access to the ADVISER Validation Verification Report “ACT Preliminary Report”, and
Maggie will send identified anomaly records to districts.
|7/17/2023
|7/20/2023
|REPORTING
|ACT
|Final file delivered
|7/31/2023
|NWEA
|Final (ELA, Math & Science) Student Data File
|8/30/2023
|DRC
|Final (ELA, Math & Science) reports/files posted to INSIGHT
|8/18/2023
|NWEA
|Final ISR delivery online
|9/15/2023
|DRC
|Final ISR shipped
|8/31/2023
|NWEA
|Final ISR shipped
|wk of 9/18/23
|ACT
|ISR and School rosters available
|TBD
|* These dates are tentative and subject to change. We will do our best to follow this schedule the best we can.