NSCAS Post-Test Data Verification

NSCAS testing is complete and it time to review student data.  Below is the tentative summer schedule.  This schedule will depend on the amount of anomalies found and how long it takes to reconcile the districts’ SIS, ADVISER Validation and the testing systems. If you have any questions please contact Maggie Sis (margaret.sis@nebraska.gov).

NSCAS POST-TEST VERIFICATION SUMMER SCHEDULE* (updated 5/10/2023)
VENDOR TASK DIST START DIST END
NWEA NSCAS Growth Round 1 Verification Review
Maggie will send identified anomaly records to districts.		 5/22/2023 5/26/2023
DRC NSCAS Alternate Round 1 Verification Review
Maggie will send identified anomaly records to districts.		 5/30/2023 6/6/2023
NWEA NSCAS Growth Round 2 Verification Review
Districts will have access to download the report.		 6/19/2023 6/23/2023
DRC NSCAS Alternate Round 2 Verification Review
Districts will have access to download the report.
(July 3 – 7 is usually an “out of office” time for districts.)		 6/30/2023 7/14/2023
ACT NSCAS ACT Verification Review
Districts will have access to the ADVISER Validation Verification Report “ACT Preliminary Report”, and
Maggie will send identified anomaly records to districts.		 7/17/2023 7/20/2023
REPORTING
ACT Final file delivered 7/31/2023
NWEA Final (ELA, Math & Science) Student Data File 8/30/2023
DRC Final (ELA, Math & Science) reports/files posted to INSIGHT 8/18/2023
NWEA Final ISR delivery online 9/15/2023
DRC Final ISR shipped 8/31/2023
NWEA Final ISR shipped wk of 9/18/23
ACT ISR and School rosters available TBD
* These dates are tentative and subject to change. We will do our best to follow this schedule the best we can.

