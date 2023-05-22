NSCAS Post-Test Data Verification

NSCAS testing is complete and it time to review student data. Below is the tentative summer schedule. This schedule will depend on the amount of anomalies found and how long it takes to reconcile the districts’ SIS, ADVISER Validation and the testing systems. If you have any questions please contact Maggie Sis (margaret.sis@nebraska.gov).

NSCAS POST-TEST VERIFICATION SUMMER SCHEDULE* (updated 5/10/2023) VENDOR TASK DIST START DIST END NWEA NSCAS Growth Round 1 Verification Review

Maggie will send identified anomaly records to districts. 5/22/2023 5/26/2023 DRC NSCAS Alternate Round 1 Verification Review

Maggie will send identified anomaly records to districts. 5/30/2023 6/6/2023 NWEA NSCAS Growth Round 2 Verification Review

Districts will have access to download the report. 6/19/2023 6/23/2023 DRC NSCAS Alternate Round 2 Verification Review

Districts will have access to download the report.

(July 3 – 7 is usually an “out of office” time for districts.) 6/30/2023 7/14/2023 ACT NSCAS ACT Verification Review

Districts will have access to the ADVISER Validation Verification Report “ACT Preliminary Report”, and

Maggie will send identified anomaly records to districts. 7/17/2023 7/20/2023 REPORTING ACT Final file delivered 7/31/2023 NWEA Final (ELA, Math & Science) Student Data File 8/30/2023 DRC Final (ELA, Math & Science) reports/files posted to INSIGHT 8/18/2023 NWEA Final ISR delivery online 9/15/2023 DRC Final ISR shipped 8/31/2023 NWEA Final ISR shipped wk of 9/18/23 ACT ISR and School rosters available TBD * These dates are tentative and subject to change. We will do our best to follow this schedule the best we can.