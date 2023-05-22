Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Queen Anne’s County

May 22, 2023

(QUEEN ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Queen Anne’s County.

At about 9 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to Queen Anne Highway (MD Route 404) and Cordova Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a box truck was stopped at a red traffic signal at the intersection. For unknown reasons, a Nissan Frontier, driven by Sam Ferracane, 53, of Centreville, Maryland, failed to slow down and crashed into the rear of the box truck.

Ferracane was transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was declared deceased. Route 404 was shut down between US 50 and MD 309 for about two hours following the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team and troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are assisting with the investigation. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel assisted with the road closure.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

###

