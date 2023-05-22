Bay Cities, Leading Creative Packaging and Display Partner, Hosts its 3rd Winning at Retail Summit
For industry professionals and brands who want to WIN at retail, Bay Cities presents a unique event featuring insights on what is shaping consumer behavior.
I do not believe I have ever attended such an insightful, informative, jaw-dropping event! Your preparation, planning, effort, and warmth delivered an amazing event you must be commended for.”PICO RIVERA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Cities, North America’s most innovative packaging and design company, announces the success of its 3rd Winning Retail Summit, held May 10, 2023, at Shade Hotel in Redondo Beach, CA. This unique event invited speakers from all over the country to enlighten brands on what is shaping consumer behavior and how to Win at Retail.
— Simon Goldsack, HP PageWide Industrial
Experts from UltiSim, Inspiring-Retail, Deloitte, McMillan Doolittle, HP, and Fuseneo shared their professional insights on the critical challenges to confront in the emerging retail landscape, progressive brand & consumer relationships, AI (Artificial Intelligence), navigating an economic, social, and technological transition in the consumer industry, and how to extend the retail experience into the Metaverse.
Following the speaker sessions, a brand panel of seven knowledgeable professionals from popular brands discussed personalization, sustainability, consumer behavior and demand, supply chain navigation, and economic shifts. The intimate setting was perfect for in-depth learning and understanding of how to Win at Retail. To close out the day, a happy hour was hosted on the Shade Hotel rooftop overlooking the King Harbor Marina where guests were delighted by the Caribbean tunes of Einstein Brown.
On day two of the summit, attendees were treated to a tour of the Bay Cities for an inside look at North America's most modern, innovative manufacturing facility of packaging and POP displays.
Bay Cities is thankful for all that took part in the planning, execution, and attendance of the summit and looks forward to continuing to raise the bar as trendsetters in the manufacturing industry.
”In all my time at HP, I do not believe I have attended such an insightful, informative, jaw-dropping event! I loved it. Your preparation, planning, effort, and warmth delivered an amazing event you must be commended for. Again, thank you.” - Simon Goldsack, Sr. Associate, Brand Packaging Innovation, HP PageWide Industrial.
For over 60 years, Bay Cities has been the leading creative packaging and display partner to brand marketers, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Through innovation and creativity, Bay Cities has executed unique, eye-catching POP displays and packaging for major brands to be placed at retailers and online.
From concept to completion, Bay Cities is a brand partner with a strong understanding of major retailers, shopper marketing, and supply chains, with sustainability in mind.
To learn more about our offerings, contact us. Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
About Bay Cities
Bay Cities is North America’s most innovative packaging and design company, providing integrated, end-to-end packaging and logistics solutions that are proven to drive sales, both on-shelf and online. Powered by technology and the best people, Bay Cities works seamlessly with brands and retailers to design and deliver product packaging and in-store display programs with ease and accuracy.
Marketing Team
www.bay-cities.com
+1 562-948-3751
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram