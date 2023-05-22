Richard W. Erickson Antique and Classic Power Museum Seeks Volunteers
Foundation will host thousands in 2023 to view Priceless Collections
Not only do volunteers get to see our priceless collections, but they also get to time travel in history in a unique way.”OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Richard W. Erickson Foundation today seeks volunteers for its 2023 summer season. Volunteers may serve during single events or all events—beginning with the annual Antique Power Show happening June 23rd, 24th and 25th.
“This volunteer opportunity is great for young people building their resume. It’s also perfect for fans of history, classic cars, motorcycles and tractors,” says Pam Williams, Trustee and Lead Event Coordinator for the Antique and Classic Power Museum in Wallsburg, Utah. “Not only do volunteers get to see our priceless collections, but they also get to time travel in history in a unique way.”
Volunteers run working displays that help bring the magic of living history to the events. Thee belt driven sawmill, lath mill, and working, small-scale train are just some of the equipment requiring extra help. Blacksmithing, threshing and hay baling demonstrations also require volunteers, whether or not volunteers have a working knowledge of these crafts or are interested in learning more the Antique and Classic Power Museum offers a variety of volunteer opportunities.
Volunteers receive free tickets for the event, gas reimbursement, free lunch and a t-shirt. The Foundation is currently looking for Volunteers for the Antique Power Show (June 23rd, 24th 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. – June 25th 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.) Look HERE for more information.
In addition to the Antique Power Show, the Richard W. Erickson Foundation is also looking for volunteers for the following events:
● Antique Power Show: June 23-25
● TedFest: July 14-16
● Wasatch Boomerfest: August 25-26
To learn more about the museum, to schedule a tour, or purchase tickets for the summer events, visit the Foundation’s website here.
The Foundation
Nestled in the Wasatch Mountains just 30 minutes from Heber and Orem, Utah, lies one of Utah’s extraordinary gems. Curated by the foundation of the same name, the Richard W. Erickson Foundation houses a comprehensive collection of America’s history, spanning the transition from horse to steam to piston power throughout the industrial revolution and beyond. One of the largest such collections in Utah, the Museum takes you back to a time when technology started easing the workload of agricultural living, an eye-popping trek through time.
