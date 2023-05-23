Softil, Alea and Sepura Demonstrating MCX Interoperability at CCW 2023
The value of system and device interoperability of MCX solutions is consequent. At Alea, we see interoperability as essential to building a truly global mission-critical communications ecosystem”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Softil, the world’s leading technology provider enabling developers across the globe to quickly launch new mission-critical communications (MCX) solutions, today jointly announces with mission-critical services provider Alea (a Company subject to direction and coordination by Leonardo S.p.A.) and digital radio solutions provider Sepura that new and advanced MCX solutions will be showcased at the upcoming Critical Communications World (CCW) Expo (Helsinki, May 23-25, 2023).
“The value of system and device interoperability of MCX solutions is consequent,” says Giuseppe Merlino, CEO of Alea. “At Alea, we see interoperability as essential to building a truly global mission-critical communications ecosystem enabled by Alea’s standards-compliant MCX server.”
Peter Hudson, CTO of Sepura, adds: “Quite simply, open standards-based interoperable devices allow service providers, agencies and end-users to enjoy best-of-breed mission-critical communication solutions.”
Throughout the show, the stands of Softil (M92), Leonardo (L29) and Sepura (J41) will provide live demonstrations of MCX interoperable group communications involving Sepura’s ground breaking dual-mode TETRA and MCX broadband vehicle mounted device SCU3 powered by Softil’s BEEHD MCX enabling technology, Softil’s BEEHD MCX Client and SDK, and Alea’s MCX Client and Dispatch, all connected to Alea’s state-of-the-art cloud MCX server.
“We are happy and honored to work with such great companies like Alea and Sepura and show together the advantages of truly interoperable MCX solutions,” says Sagi Subocki, Softil’s VP Products & Marketing. “Such solutions once deployed allow first responders to excel in their tasks and ultimately help save more lives.”
In separate Softil news, the company also confirms that it’s BEEHD MCX SDK has been nominated a finalist of the ICCA 2023 Awards in the category “Best MCX Product or Solution of the Year.” The ICCAs are considered one of the most prestigious awards in the critical-communications sector and celebrate the best MCX products, services, innovation and achievements.
About Sepura
Sepura is a global leader in the design, development and supply of digital radio solutions, complementary accessories, support tools and devices. Based in the UK’s Cambridge technology hub, Sepura is a trusted partner to public safety users and commercial customers in the professional mobile radio (PMR) market across the globe. Since it was founded in 2002, Sepura’s comprehensive solutions for critical communications have enabled customers to address the demanding operational challenges they face every day.
About Alea
Alea, a Company subject to direction and coordination by Leonardo S.p.A., is specialized in the development of cutting-edge mission critical services for Government and corporate customers. Alea's solutions help users to communicate in a reliable and secure way thanks to the MCXPTT platform, compliant with 3GPP standards, which can be supplied to customers on premise or on cloud. With over twenty years of experience in the Push-To-Talk over cellular market, Alea offers a high-level experience to meet the requirements of business users as well as Public Safety and First Responders. To find out more, visit the website www.aleasrl.com.
About Softil
Softil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 800 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
